Police search for man in Barrington area believed armed and wanted in Chicago homicide

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and multiple law enforcement are searching for Osceola Little, 38, in connection to a Chicago homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous. (Photo Provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and local police agencies are searching for a man they believe is armed in the Lake Barrington area, according to posts on the department’s social media pages.

Authorities warn residents to not approach the man if seen.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide and fled on foot from police near Route 14 and Pepper Road, according to the release. Officials identified the man as being 38 years old and said he’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds.

“If you see someone matching his description, call 911 - Do Not Approach. He is reportedly armed and dangerous,” the release added.

Witnesses said a large police presence could be seen along Route 14 near Barrington, including many marked and unmarked cars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.