Sunday’s pro-Trump rally in Woodstock will be monitored by police drones

A “Trump 2024” sign stands by the grandstand at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, as the grounds are prepared for the Trump Now-Save the American Dream Rally on Sunday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will be using drones at Sunday’s pro-Trump rally at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. The sheriff’s office put out an alert Saturday morning the drones will be used “for the purpose of real-time monitoring for the safety of the general public.”

Law enforcement often uses drones at large events, and the sheriff’s office posted a similar notice that drones might also be used during the McHenry County Fair, which took place in late July and early August.

GOP faithful from all over the Chicago area are expected to meet up and caravan to the fairgrounds for the rally, and there could be traffic jams near the fairgrounds and along caravan routes.

The rally takes place from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday – just one day before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago – and organizers tout some well-known names in former President Donald Trump’s circle and other supporters who are due to appear Sunday, including Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Charlie Kirk and Mike Lindell of MyPillow.

Earlier this week, McHenry Police asked rally organizers to move their McHenry meetup spot from Petersen Park due to it hosting Bands, Brews and BBQ this weekend.

Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said an email Thursday that the event organizers and the sheriff’s office had asked Woodstock police to help with traffic control at the end of the rally.