Trump supporters rally in Woodstock ahead of DNC, vow to fight ‘Kama-nism’

Vehicle decorated with pro-Trump signs arrive at the McHenry County Fairgrounds for a Republican rally on Aug. 18, 2024. (gregory shaver)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump offered some Chicago-area counter-programming to the Democratic National Convention Sunday, descending by the thousands onto the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock for a rally featuring some of his well-known backers.

Arriving caravan-style in rows of vehicles decked out in Trump flags and signs from various points around the Chicago area and beyond, the scene was celebratory inside and outside the gates. Inside the fairgrounds, more than a dozen vendors represented conservative organizations like Turning Point, Moms for America and the McHenry County GOP. Other vendors were selling merchandise including flags, hats, buttons and T-shirts with messages including “Chicago Police for Trump,” “Voting for the Convicted Felon” and “Fight!” with a photo of Trump raising his fist just after an assassination attempt against him.

“People need to vote like they never have voted before because ‘Kama-nism’ is a real thing,” former Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate and Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine told the cheering crowd in reference to presumptive Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice spoke, calling Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, as “the most anti-parent candidate” and saying “there is no such thing as a transgender child.”

Former Trump advisers Roger Stone and Michael Flynn were among those billed to appear but were no-shows. Stephen Moore, an economist and visiting fellow at the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, spoke, referring to Harris and Walz as “fiscal pyromaniacs.” Moore also questioned how to pronounce Harris’ first name.

Bruce Johnson, of Cary, was there to promote his grassroots organization, We The People of McHenry County, whose mission, he said, is to “reclaim conservative American values.” Though Illinois is dominantly a blue state, it’s important to note McHenry County is still conservative, he said.

We the People of Mchenry County member Theodore Shewi said the community organization is important for conservatives to not feel alone. A few dozen people with the group have been meeting weekly, he said.

“We’ve been silenced,” he said. “Conservatives feel like they can’t speak up.”

Despite renewed Democratic enthusiasm since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and with Harris expected to formerly become the party’s nominee during the DNC, which starts Monday, Johnson said he feels Republicans are still holding strong.

Supporters of President Trump gather on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 in Lily Lake before participating in a caravan to a rally in Woodstock. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

“We’re only building momentum,” Johnson said. “I’m doing this for my grandkids.”

McHenry County Board member John Reinert, who is up for reelection in November, was there greeting attendees. He said his main mission is to “protect obtainable housing” which is “under attack” with developers creating housing that is “priced out of the market.” Reinert faces a challenge by Democrat John “Jack” Collins in the 2nd District.

County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, facing a November reelection challenge from Democratic count board member Kelli Wegener, spoke to the crowd, saying, “We need to fight for the American dream” and calling the opposing party the “Democratic Socialist party.” He called McHenry the last of the collar counties around Chicago to remain red.

Ahead of the speeches, music revved up the crowd, including country hits to a “start a Trump train” lyric.

There were no signs of any anti-Trump protesters outside the Woodstock venue except one person who stood near a fence with a large sign reading, “Felons.” Stone and Flynn were both convicted of felonies but were pardoned by Trump, who himself was found guilty of 34 felony counts at his hush-money trial earlier this year.

Earlier Sunday, about a dozens cars met up at Althoff Park in McHenry before progressing together to the fairgrounds. It was a small turnout at that site, which had been moved from Petersen Park because of another festival happening there.

Jen and Joey Morreale of McHenry were among the participants.

“The energy of the rallies” is amazing, Jen Morreale said. The trajectory of America was a concern of hers. She said she didn’t see Harris could win legitimately and said she was worries for her children.

Lisa Pope drove up from downstate Mahomet, near Champaign, for the rally. She said securing the border was very important to her.

“I’m also really concerned about patriotism in our children,” Pope said. “Wee don’t have any other choices besides Trump to save our country.”

Pope was wearing a shirt with a photo of Trump after he was shot at a rally last month. She said candidates shouldn’t fear for their lives while running for office.

A group that gathered in Kane County for the rally had a much bigger turnout, with more than 60 vehicles, led by county GOP chairman Andro Lerario.

“Four years ago, people were happy,” Lerario said. “Is it because [Trump is] just a great cheerleader for the country because he’s not afraid to speak up on our behalf? If that’s what it is then I’ll take it, because dealing with people today versus four years ago – the attitude has changed. People are grumpy, they’re miserable, they just have this really bad attitude, where four years ago you could talk to people, you could get along, people were smiling. I think this country needs an attitude adjustment.”

