Cary-Grove student cited for disorderly conduct after note found at school

A Cary-Grove High School student was cited for disorderly conduct after officials found a note at the school Friday, according to a news release from the Cary Police Department.

A school resource officer and administrators were made aware of a note Friday afternoon and believed the contents warranted more investigation, according to the release.

Officials quickly traced the note back to a juvenile student who was interviewed. After a thorough investigation, authorities found no threat to student safety. The student was cited for disorderly conduct, and the school is handling any school discipline and “further assessments,” according to the release.

Crystal Lake-based High School District 155 was not available for comment Friday.