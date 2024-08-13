McHenry County property transfers: July 10-23

Rosenfeld Trust to Bianca and Antonio Avila, Residence at 185 Lake Drive South, Algonquin, $412,000

Bruce William Benson to Jason A. Rak, Residence at 1309 Geringer Road, Algonquin, $243,500

Kathleen S. Savieo to Jane Moore and William T. Vorpagel, Residence at 10018 Victor Place, Algonquin, $328,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Junaid Hassan and Sana Fayyaz, Residence at 1020 Trails Edge Drive, Algonquin, $663,500

Calatlantic Group LLC to Ullas Amin and Khushbu Ullas Amin, Residence at 334 West Point Circle, Algonquin, $648,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Randolph J. and Barbara J. Pischke, Residence at 336 West Point Circle, Algonquin, $545,000

Catherine J. Butzow to Stephanie Diaz and Christopher Mark Wildman, Residence at 4611 Whitehall Court, Algonquin, $465,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Sharon M. Piemonte, Residence at 2851 Harnish Drive, Algonquin, $335,000

Patrick O’Brien to Richard Chacon and Samantha Sievert, Residence at 515 Sunshine Court, Algonquin, $350,000

Kevin R. Robb to Kristina England, Residence at 544 Summit Street, Algonquin, $271,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Angeliki Maria Venetos and John Richard Wisniewski, Residence at 1080 Trails Edge Drive, Algonquin, $729,000

Karen Widdowson to Valeriu Tarus and Silvia Crudu, Residence at 5 Oxford Court, Algonquin, $310,000

Harvey W. Hicks to Kevin A. and Susan R. Kupitz, Residence at 3302 Alethea Drive, Algonquin, $275,000

Garret R. Minaglia to Lukasz Majocha, Residence at 973 Old Oak Circle, Algonquin, $282,000

Caroline Elizabeth Tilly to Thomas and Maria Fessler, Residence at 1121 N. River Road, Algonquin, $722,000

Scott Anthony Henrie to Jeffrey Ferrante and Kelly Seklecki, Residence at 1022 Twisted Oak Court, Algonquin, $500,000

Robert Gardner to James and Erlinda Hsieh, Residence at 588 Woods Creek Lane, Algonquin, $355,000

Girishbhai Patel to Navinchandra G. and Ripal N. Patel, Residence at 1477 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, $301,000

Lissa Hickman Moon to Kathleen K. McLaughlin, Residence at 303 Ridge Road, Barrington, $815,000

Huizinga Joint Trust to David Hanson, Residence at 2811 Killarney Drive, Cary, $255,000

Muhammad Zakria to Kevin and Patricia Gorman, Residence at 1365 Mulberry Lane, Cary, $525,000

Antoinette Robbins to Amy N. and Mark J. Burns, Residence at 6604 Pheasant Trail, Cary, $275,000

Dana Ashmore to Sagine Augustin, Residence at 42 Linden Court, Cary, $218,000

Michael Gregorio to Jeffrey L. and Lori S. Hausen, Residence at 1134 Chickory Ridge Trail, Cary, $385,000

Yesenia Kuenster to Pascual Garcia, Residence at 27 E. James Way, Cary, $350,000

Michael D. Pierce to Megan C. O’Neill and Gabriel M. Fisher, Residence at 126 Ross Ave., Cary, $340,000

Jennifer A. Henson to Marte and John Eager, Residence at 5 Walnut Ridge Court, Cary, $590,000

Straub Trust to Danielle Kristensen, Residence at 1445 Carmel Lane, Cary, $487,000

James R. Cochran to John E. Cochran, Residence at 711 Rawson Bridge Road, Cary, $310,000

Noel L. Cook to Jessica Lynn Jarvis, Residence at 512 W. Danbury Court, Cary, $285,000

James E. Gerstbrein to Krystian and Elizabeth Jacek, 1339 Mulberry Lane, Cary, $480,000

Ada S. Ergun to Morgan Paschal and Mary Wrobel, Residence at 669 Tamarisk Terrace, Crystal Lake, $445,000

Robard J. Oswald, Jr. to Slawomir Augustynski, Residence at 972 Sarasota Lane, Crystal Lake, $465,500

The 176 LLC to Charles J. King, Residence at 3418 State Route 176, Crystal Lake, $497,000

Christina Patel to Michelle L. Anders, Residence at 1303 May Street, Crystal Lake, $315,000

Timothy Myjak to Anne Kelley, Residence at 441 S. Nancy Drive, Crystal Lake, $430,000

Irfan Siddiqi to Lawrence George III and Nancy Lou Leibforth, Residence at 945 Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, $360,000

Rachel Inglisa to Michael J. and Michelle D. Gallo, Residence at 160 Mayfield Ave., Crystal Lake, $320,500

Deborah M. Hofer to Welby and My L. Tran Md, Residence at 357 Charlotte Ave., Crystal Lake, $330,000

Hofmann Trust to Daniel J. and Nicole J. Felton, Residence at 530 Blackthorn Drive, Crystal Lake, $515,500

Kimberly D. Swieton to Theodore and Karen Fichuk, Residence at 1222 Walnut Glen Drive, Crystal Lake, $295,500

Z. Ted Lorenc Trust to Jake Melzer and Bayley Schendel, Residence at 6710 Concord Trail, Crystal Lake, $497,000

Scott Lyngaas to James and Deborah Massari, Residence at 608 Plum Court A., Crystal Lake, $250,000

David Burns to Thomas W., Jr. and Christine R. Huffman, Residence at 650 Auburn Court, Crystal Lake, $355,000

Adam Dabrowski to Wladyslaw and Barbara Sobonkiewicz, Residence at 270 Nottingham Court, Crystal Lake, $361,000

Leon C. Doerrfeld to Jason and Lauren Schnulle, Residence at 50 Deer Run, Crystal Lake, $505,000

Mary Rita Parrish to Charles J. Gamalski and Julia A. Steiner, Residence at 301 Dearborn Court, Crystal Lake, $345,000

Lee Rhoderick to Benjamin and Lauren Maria France, Residence at 103 Berkshire Drive, Crystal Lake, $310,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael A. and Mary E. Crokin, Residence at 1204 Brighton Circle, Crystal Lake, $579,500

Douglas A. Henning to Adam J. and Jodi L. Burkel, Residence at 3703 Spy Glass Ridge Road, Crystal Lake, $500,000

Alfred A. Dembinski to Jilla Cosatino, Residence at 1515 Glacier Circle, Crystal Lake, $291,000

Michael Joseph Garcia Camilo to Anthony P. and Amanda E. Garbis, Residence at 3514 Oakleaf Lane, Crystal Lake, $535,000

Joshua Martin to Brent E. and Ana Skendaj Katchmar, Residence at 365 Millard Ave., Crystal Lake, $228,000

Sargeant Trust to Wyatt and Trisha Byrd, Residence at 6118 Raintree Drive, Crystal Lake, $498,500

Dennis Caraway to Anthony L. Galante, Residence at 1314 Ivy Lane, Crystal Lake, $260,000

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Julie Delago, Residence at 406 Harold Street, Crystal Lake, $270,000

Michael F. Menefee to Jay and Courtney Randle, Residence at 934 Sarasota Lane, Crystal Lake, 405,500

Sharon S. Nelson to Nikole Marie Brangenberg, Residence at 121 Dartomoor Drive, Crystal Lake, $305,000

Revak Trust to Jacob Garrett and Nicole Shaffer, Residence at 5819 Springs Blvd., Crystal Lake, $450,000

Tim Pawlicki to Travis Leffel and Elle Benneth, Residence at 837 Wedgewood Drive, Crystal Lake, $535,000

Lawrence G. Leibforth III to Joseph C. and Elizabeth K. Forsberg, Residence at 3916 Rockspur Trail, Crystal Lake, $500,000

Kaitlyn Mauro to William Henry Milarski and Sophia Athena Maimonis, Residence at 63 Timberhill Drive, Crystal Lake, $355,000

Joseph C. Forsberg to Thomas and Evan Keefe, Residence at 304 Grove Street, Crystal Lake, $420,000

Kyle R. Colucci to Alex Lima and Britney Williams, Residence at 608 Crimson Drive, Crystal Lake, $394,500

Intercounty Judicial Sales Co. to Aminul Karim, Residence at 116 Center Street, Crystal Lake, $200,000

James Czerniak to Tianna M. Scaletta Hauschildt, Residence at 1473 Parkridge Drive, Crystal Lake, $360,000

Carlos I. Rocha to Sanjuan Jackson, Residence at 1677 Pearl Court, Crystal Lake, $240,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to James M. Lotko, Residence at 1188 Brighton Circle, Crystal Lake, $634,000

Jummati 2003 Trust to Christopher Slack, Residence at 1692 Penn Court, Crystal Lake, $295,000

Vahey Trust to Pamela Bogda, Residence at 1683 Pearl Court, Crystal Lake, $295,000

Rashelle Chappelle to Nicole Kirk, Residence at 1285 Manchester Drive, Crystal Lake, $416,000

Michael M. Grant to Amber A. Smith, Residence at 184 Union Street, Crystal Lake, $300,000

Dawson Trust to Mariusz Zelazny and Roza Stachowiak, Residence at 1210 Walnut Glen Drive, Crystal Lake, $265,000

John Twigg to Frank E. Tierney, Residence at 681 Silk Oak Lane, Crystal Lake, $269,000

Scott C. Goodwin to Julia Schultz, Residence at 569 Somerset Lane 1, Crystal Lake, $162,000

Carole I. Caspar to Kristen Natalino, Residence at 5016 Valerie Drive, Crystal Lake, $350,000

Krzysztof Trzaska to Iryna Redka, Residence at 300 Opatrny Drive 210 A, Fox River Grove, $160,000

Zachary Svacina to Igor and Vita Predko, Residence at 110 Harding Ave. Fox River Grove, $266,000

Terrance L. Hauck to Timothy and Amy Sheahan, Residence at 501 Crestview Road, Fox River Grove, $294,000

Neil T. Schultz to Flor and Miguel P. Escobar Arce, Residence at 1000 O’Brien Street, Harvard, $265,000

Dianna L. Granados Ortega to Donald J. and Veronica J. Kerpan, Residence at 604 Lincoln Street, Harvard, $230,000

Si Resources LLC to Isidro Villegas, Residence at 406 W. Park Street, Harvard, $60,000

Tommy Gast to Horacio and Maricela Mendez, Residence at 5306 Irish Lane, Harvard, $520,000

Ashley M. Killeen to Steven and Susan Hague, Residence at 306 W. Roosevelt St., Harvard, $230,500

Christopher Para to Benjamin and Margaret Fossler, Residence at 6215 Johnson Road, Hebron, $575,000

Sherry Schroeder Hayes to Marsha L. Williams, Residence at 11821 Maple Ave., Hebron, $245,000

Adirek Doi Leppien to Edward F. Kemper, Residence at 11906 Mead Ave., Hebron, $350,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Michael R. and Michelle E. Talend, Residence at 12294 Skeels Street, Huntley, $590,000

James H. Hassels to David and Irma L. McElroy, Residence at 10810 Cambria Court, Huntley, $485,000

Falconer Trust to David H. and Karen S. Sinason, Residence at 12899 Deer Meadow Lane, Huntley, $453,000

Anders Kristoffer Grahn to Michael R. and Sarah E. Baumeister, Residence at 11711 Manda Drive, Huntley, $500,000

Mae Myka A. Simborio to Adedamola O. Oyegoke and Prosy Serunjogi Nalweyiso, Residence at 10658 Capitol Lane, Huntley, $435,000

Lance Alan Hilligoss to Nelson and Gloria Santana, Residence at 11745 Woodcreek Drive, Huntley, $230,000

Shirley D. Beagle to Mark and Lina Kaplan, Residence at 12967 Summerview Drive, Huntley, $347,000

James A. Lauber to Patrick Lameman and Angela Sims, Residence at 9884 Fairfield Road, Huntley, $500,000

Gary L. Penrod to Davinder Singh and Bhupinder Kaur, Residence at 11810 Blue Bayou Drive, Huntley, $445,000

Harwell Trust to Brayan Reyes Acosta, Residence at 11807 Mill Street, Huntley, $260,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Zhyldyz Abdykadyrova and Niiaz Emil, Residence at 9973 Jonamac Ave., Huntley, $440,000

Phaviseth Trust to Sean Kelley and Allia Ogden, Residence at 10575 Grand Canyon Ave., Huntley, $408,000

Christopher M. Gleason to Alyssa Higdon, Residence at 10957 Manhattan Drive, Huntley, $379,000

Randy Fornari to Sayuri J. Estrada Leyva and Reina Frescas, Residence at 3293 Kings Point Court, Island Lake, $265,000

Alec Martin to Drew Wright, Residence at 2337 Fen View Circle, Island Lake, $394,000

Kris Adamiak to Alexander J. Blasco Reyes and Isabelle Esquivel, Residence at 3347 Greenwich Lane, Island Lake, $235,000

Stevie Jachymiak to Sola Gideon, Residence at 3718 Linden Drive, Island Lake, $248,500

Brittany Anne Bartaletti to Ricardo De Jesus Silva, Residence at 3625 Plymouth Lane, Island Lake, $285,000

Ervin Faulmann to Christopher J. McReavy, Residence at 310 Island Drive, Island Lake, $260,000

Don Sperling to Angie Chapeton, Residence at 570 Nantucket Way, Island Lake, $230,000

Timothy Quinn to Kristin Ohono, Residence at 1119 Rolling Lane Road, Johnsburg, $320,000

Diane D. Wolf to Harold Fredrick Peplow and Susandian Nielsel, Residence at 1818 W. Indian Ridge Drive, Johnsburg, $235,000

Jacquelyn Johnson to Kevin Fink, Residence at 4618 William Street, Johnsburg, $290,000

GWF Johnsburg LLC to Mary Beth Svoboda, Residence at 3702 Monica Lane, Johnsburg, $289,000

Andrea M. Chorvat to Yuliya Ivashkevych, Residence at 932 Mesa Drive, Lake in the Hills, $235,000

Dreamspace Inc. to Rosa and Zachary Hutson, Residence at 2971 Hillsboro Lane, Lake in the Hills, $420,000

BVU Enterprise Illinois LLC to Lynn Peterson, Residence at 1351 Cunat Court 1C, Lake in the Hills, $178,000

Olaniyi David Aluko to Benjamin Martinez and Juana Herrejon, Residence at 2864 Sorrel Row, Lake in the Hills, $250,000

Sergiy Mudlo to Todor Kirilov Todorov and Martyna Wiska Lacey, Residence at 4035 Springlake Court, $388,000

William B. Larsen to Robert C. Rosen and Rachel Blanchard, Residence at 4450 Heron Drive, Lake in the Hills, $395,000

Jason Swisher to Carlos A. Gonzalez, Residence at 411 Meadow Lane, Lake in the Hills, $270,000

Martin A. Breceda to Thomas Schork and Sonia Breceda, Residence at 1060 Noelle Lane, Lake in the Hills, $335,000

Andrew J. Jakubowski to Vincent M. and Anna D. Melone, Residence at 1 Wexford Court, Lake in the Hills, $340,000

Meid Trust to Kevin James and Kristina Lynn Piefer, Residence at 9 Sunvalley Court, Lake in the Hills, $538,000

Timothy J. Nendze to Courtney Clark, Residence at 1010 Burr Street, Lake in the Hills, $180,000

Kenneth Malchow to Ewelina and Tomasz Zuziak, Residence at 5519 Alexandria Drive, Lake in the Hills, $365,500

Amy E. Dawson to Taras and Lesya Dutchak, Residence at 5050 Princeton Lane, Lake in the Hills, $420,000

Steven P. Losey to Sergio Horta and Karina Reyes Holguin, Residence at 815 Peachtree Court, Lake in the Hills, $365,000

Ursula Buol to Kevin Moser and Indigo Andreasen Gordon, Residence at 111 Woody Way, Lake in the Hills, $302,000

Scott Spielman to Gretchen M. Corter, Residence at 132 Polaris Drive, Lake in the Hills, $240,000

Jason Vucic to Phil Philpot and Charis Wajnberg, Residence at 860 Dogwood Lane, Lake in the Hills, $300,000

Roebke Trust to Almadelia Silva, Residence at 14 McKinley Street, Lake in the Hills, $240,000

Michael J. Crawford to Samantha J. and John B. Symanski, Jr., Residence at 1106 Birch Street, Lake in the Hills, $350,000

Lichter Trust to Stephen and Cynthia Whitfield, Residence at 2 Juniper Court, Lake in the Hills, $460,000

Joseph R. Tasic to Jasper Colaizzi, Residence at 20 E. Oak Street, Lake in the Hills, $315,000

Edward J. Glavin to Gloria J. Stewart, Residence at 2 Red Oak Court, Lake in the Hills, $570,000

Altin Burburija to Yuriy and Hanna Sobchak, Residence at 865 Dogwood Lane, Lake in the Hills, $255,000

Barbara Kolasinski to Nicholle Katheryn Hall, Residence at 902 Barbara Street, Lake in the Hills, $402,000

Andrew Friend to James C. Samargis, Residence at 527 Santa Barbara Road, Lakemoor, $308,000

Robert Eugene Reif to Macario P. Mora, Jr. and Jessica Schoewe, Residence at 1707 Vivian Way Court, Lakemoor, $475,000

Bogdan Telka to Norma Hernandez and Abel Ramirez, Residence at 9081 Falcon Greens Drive, Lakewood, $337,000

Hutchins Trust to Kris and Lindley M. Adamiak, Residence at 6180 Stansbury Lane, Lakewood, $670,000

Lynn G. Casey to Frank Anthony III and Amy Lynn Recchia, Residence at 493 Warwick Lane, Lakewood, $510,000

Scott Alan Gardner to Gregory and Anne Marie Delfavero, Residence at 7160 Longmoor Drive, Lakewood, $600,000

Prayosham Real Estate LLC to Mark Barden, Residence at 308 E. Prairie Street, Marengo, $200,000

Keirstin Ammaturo to Kathryn Rose Schroeder and Kamran Emami, Residence at 7202 Paulson Drive, Marengo, $485,000

Jacob R. Heinberg to Conrad Majzner, Residence at 20776 Ridgeview Lane, Marengo, $335,000

State Bank of Geneva Trustee to Guadalupe Fernandez Ruiz, Residence at 8015 S. Hill Road, Marengo, $395,000

Matthew J. Criss to Christian Jacob and Jayla N. Collins, Residence at 615 Fifth Ave., Marengo, $265,000

David Laukhuf to James and Mitchelle Wesching, Residence at 9020 Wildrose Lane, Marengo, $685,000

Matt Ellett to Rodolfo Rodriguez, Jr. and Jocelyn Loeza, Residence at 1314 N. Page Street, Marengo, $295,000

Norwegian Brothers LLC to Jaime Rodriguez Sanchez, Residence at 6818 IL Route 23, Marengo, $160,000

Jeg Land LLC to Eric and Danielle Guzman, Residence at 20301 Halverson Drive, Marengo, $90,000

Huter Trust to Hector Missael Gonzalez and Yandari Janett Juarez, Residence at 20932 Bunker Hill Road, Marengo, $290,000

Jeremy Anderson to Virjinia Inclan, Residence at 701 Woodbine Lane, Marengo, $255,000

Randy C. Hauschildt to Judy L. Leucht, Residence at 442 Barbara Court, Marengo, $335,000

Nightcrawler Trust to Jesus Olvera and Yvette Saldana, Residence at 20410 Delks Drive, Marengo, $549,000

Irene Suchor to Gary Brand, Residence at 4604 W. Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake, $312,500

Amanda Boelter to Erik Mitchell and Christina Wiebmer, Residence at 5508 Fox Lane Road, McHenry, $232,000

Vyacheslav Korbut to Juan R. Camarena Padilla and Esmeralda M. Cardenas, Residence at 3218 Foxview Highland Drive, McHenry, $360,000

Gary A. Manicke to John C. and Natalia Kurtz, Residence at 608 N. River Road, McHenry, $325,000

Roy Barnes to John L. and Jennifer Finch, Residence at 600 Devonshire Court, McHenry, $185,000

Charles H. Brummond to Robert L. Patrick and Michael L. Horvath, Residence at 218 Loch Glen Lane, McHenry, $425,000

Schmidt Trust to Lori Ann and Gerald W. Dwyer, Residence at 2401 W. Wright Road, McHenry, $630,000

Tamara E. Mortell to Milka Zanderson, Residence at 5707 Fieldstone Trail, McHenry, $280,000

Conner Joseph Heider to Christopher and Gina Parat, Residence at 2409 N. Elmkirk Park, McHenry, $568,000

Max Flechsig to James and Kathleen Loftus, Residence at 1202 S. Broadway Street, McHenry, $251,000

Ken Cam Group LLC to Jose Rodriguez, Residence at 4708 Bonner Drive, McHenry, $305,000

John A. Trost to Scott W. Hastie, Residence at 3510 Washington Street, McHenry, $255,000

Cindy Kick Harris to Matthew T. and Alicia Houlihan McCarthy, Residence at 5008 N. West Street, McHenry, $340,000

William Sutphin to Robert and Patrice Milfajt, Residence at 4514 Sussex Drive, McHenry, $245,000

Mary Ann Tomaszewski to Bonnie and William Wienke, Residence at 2636 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, $248,000

Gary J. Mertz to Ryan N. Halford, Residence at 4512 W. Ramble Road, McHenry, $290,000

Charles E. Hileman to Dakota J. and Linley C. Perron, Residence at 2611 Lauderdale Court, McHenry, $380,000

Brittany Colleen Humphrey to James F. Lynch, Residence at 1022 Hanley Street, McHenry, $246,500

Grandview Homes LLC to Alec Haste, Residence at 5401 Lucina Ave. McHenry, $275,000

Todd Metzler to Maranda J. and Brian A. Mulder, Residence at 10033 W. Hillshire Drive, Richmond, $495,000

Steele Trust to Marc Miglio and Shelly Svoboda, Residence at 3713 S. Overton Drive, Richmond, $430,000

US Bank NA to Matthew Matthiessen, Residence at 5001 Ringwood Road, Ringwood, $200,000

Michael S. Plaucuszok to Ryan A. Hunter and Amy L. Morgan, Residence at 4014 Patty Lane, Ringwood, $485,000

Oleksandr Beylis to Scott T. Borntraeger and Matilda J. Miller, Residence at 2409 N. Hidden Trail, Spring Grove, $388,000

LSF9 Mast Participation Trust to Trevor Olsen and Taylor Sundell, Residence at 7701 Carleton Drive, Spring Grove, $247,500

Joan Susan Travelstead to Gary J. and Catherine F. Mertz, Residence at 1605 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove, $352,000

Brandon J. Nordmeyer to Lisa M. Senese, Residence at 8769 Bentley Lane, Spring Grove, $475,000

Anthony S. Wojcik to Edward J. and Amy R. Glavin, Residence at 3708 Cypress Drive, Spring Grove, $550,000

Timothy Beagle to Brandon J. and Lindsay A. Nordmeyer, Residence at 8775 Country Shire Lane, Spring Grove, $575,000

Jared Mikos to Mark M. and Amanda K. Williams, Residence at 4718 Winnebago Drive, Wonder Lake, $189,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Araceli Capetillo, Residence at 6561 Sassafras Way D, Wonder Lake, $265,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Ivonne Magana and Raquel Ramirez, Residence at 6307 Maple Glen Drive, Wonder Lake, $325,000

Charles Trusty to Charlie and Lizbeth Carbajal, Residence at 3812 Woodstock Street, Wonder Lake, $200,000

Miguel Ortiz to Tara Scheff and Jeremy Woodle, Residence at 6907 Seminole Drive, Wonder Lake, $225,000

Zoe L. Young to Christopher M. Zieman, Residence at 9010 Ramble Road, Wonder Lake, $223,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Diego Garcia, Residence at 6561 Sassafras Way, Wonder Lake, $255,000

Jeff Rutkowski to Natalie B. Emiley, Residence at 7612 Deep Spring Road, Wonder Lake, $180,000

Eder Frias Garcia to Alexander Lester and Madeline Weir, Residence at 7320 Northwood Drive, Wonder Lake, $257,000

Jason Krueger to Monika Cieszkowski and Adrian M. Koszczuk, Residence at 3220 E. Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, $275,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to David J. Ciancio, Residence at 6305 Juniper Drive, Wonder Lake, $280,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Tonye C. and Lauren Teme, Residence at 2288 Tupelo Way, Wonder Lake, $325,000

Hometown LTD to Alondra Citlali Barrera and Nancy Karina Diaz, Residence at 2545 Applewood Lane, Woodstock, $229,000

Miller Trust to Arthur L. and Dolores A. Budelier, Residence at 501 S. Rose Farm Road, Woodstock, $750,000

Farver Trust to Douglas A. and Teresa L. Henning, Residence at 2670 Verdi Street, Woodstock, $285,000

Matthew Palsgrove to Phillip D. and Kimberly K. Krug, Residence at 3320 Vermont Road, Woodstock, $125,000

Hackman Trust to Gunnar Van Curen and Marta Milkowska, Residence at 1907 Cherry Valley Road, Woodstock, $675,000

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Brian A. and Vicki S. Pilgard, Residence at 235 Verbena Lane, Woodstock, $355,000