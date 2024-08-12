Hartmann: How parents can combat ‘alarming shift’ in absenteeism as new school year begins

Back-to-school items are in the stores, and it’s time to start thinking about student attendance. Illinois and many other states have seen a significant increase in chronic absenteeism. Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing 10% or more of the school days with or without a valid excuse. McHenry County school districts had an average of 21.5% chronic absenteeism for the 2022-23 school year, according to the Illinois School Report Card. Many reasons contribute to this alarming shift.

Today’s focus is on how parents, guardians and grandparents can ensure their students are at school more this year.

McHenry County Regional Superintendent of Schools Diana Hartmann (Provided by Diana Hartmann)

First, know your numbers from last year. Challenge your students to not only improve their attendance from the previous year but also be under a reasonable number of missed days. What is reasonable? In most instances, students aren’t typically sick for more than five school days out of the school year. Discuss this or your designated reasonable goal with your family. Going into the year with your children knowing the expectation to be in school will need to be established to create change.

A family commitment is necessary for students to be in attendance as much as possible. This includes planning vacations, trips and events around the school calendar and not during the school year. Students having appointments such as dentist, orthodontics and doctors should be in school the rest of the school day outside of the appointment. This includes a period or two before the appointment or after.

There has been a public spotlight on the mental health of students. So much so that our legislators created Senate Bill 1577, which allows students to take up to five mental or behavioral health days. These days contribute to chronic absenteeism and should not be abused for kids staying up late, students knowing they have a substitute, or because the latest version of a video game came out. Just as illness-related absences, most multiday events would have a health professional involved. When there is serious school refusal or avoidance due to bullying, harassment or struggles with schoolwork, contact the school social worker and/or counselor for assistance as early into the signs present themselves.

As we embark on the 2024-25 school year, let’s reestablish our essential practices and expectations as a family to support school attendance. Sharon Bradley said there are negative implications of chronic absenteeism that include not only a decline in academic performance but also social isolation, which furthers mental health struggles. Start planning now around your school routines and evening schedules to promote school attendance. Most importantly, articulate the value of education to your children and ensure they will be there.

Diana Hartmann is the regional superintendent of schools for McHenry County.