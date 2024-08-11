As Crystal Lake clerk faces criminal charges, city moves to make post appointed, not elected

Crystal Lake‘s city clerk will be appointed, not elected, starting in May.

The City Council approved the change Tuesday, meaning that the mayor, with the consent of the council, will appoint the city clerk for a four-year term, according to city documents. Reappointments every four years will be required.

The change comes after current elected clerk Nicholas Kachiroubas was charged with grooming and possessing images depicting child sexual abuse in June.

Nicholas S. Kachiroubas (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Kachiroubas, who is in his fourth term, has not resigned from his position, officials said. His term will end April 30.

City Manager Eric Helm said Kachiroubas has not been in contact with city staff since his arrest. Deputy city clerks have been taking over clerk duties while Kachiroubas has been absent from his position, Helm said. For now, Kachiroubas apparently continues to draw his city clerk salary, although city officials would not confirm that.

If Kachiroubas were to be convicted of a felony – the charges he faces are all Class 2 or Class 4 felonies – he would not be allowed to hold elected office. Attempts to reach his criminal defense attorney, William Bligh, were unsuccessful.

Kachiroubas previously was listed on DePaul University’s website as an associate professor in the School of Public Service and also was on the Illinois Community College Board. Officials from the community college boardsaid he was removed from the board on June 21, while DePaul officials said Kachiroubas is not currently employed at the university.

The city clerk in Crystal Lake has long been an elected position with a four-year term. The clerk received an annual salary of $3,600, according to city documents. The amendment now will establish the clerk as a city employee but with no other additional compensation.

City clerks perform administrative duties including processing documents, receipts, orders and checks, according to city documents. The clerk also maintains city ordinances along with officer and employee records.

“As the operations of the city become increasingly more complex, the duties of the clerk have likewise become more complicated and less effectively performed by a single elected individual,” according to city documents.

The City Council was able to pass the measure changing the job to an appointed position without a referendum because it is a home-rule municipality.

Neighboring municipalities that also appoint, rather that elect, clerks include Woodstock and Huntley, according to city documents.