McHenry driver hits pedestrian with car on Route 12; man dies at the hospital

A driver from McHenry struck a pedestrian who later died of his injuries, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday along Route 12 near Wauconda. The 68-year-old driver was heading north in a Toyota when “for an unknown reason, it appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross Route 12 on foot. The driver of the Toyota did not see the man, and struck him,” police said in a news release.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man from Arlington Heights, was found by first responders critically wounded and without a pulse, but a sheriff’s deputy performed CPR on the man and he regained consciousness, the release said. However, the man was later pronounced dead at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington.

The Toyota driver was not injured, and the crash was under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.