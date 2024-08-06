Longtime Woodstock-area resident lives out dream, opens pet food store Pawstock

Pet food and pet photos line the wall at Pawstock in Woodstock Aug. 1, 2024. The new independent pet food store opens its doors Friday. (Claire O'Brien)

Woodstock-area pet owners looking for natural foods and wellness supplies for their furry friends will soon have a new option in town.

Pawstock, an independent pet food store focusing on natural pet foods, wellness supplies and accessories, among other pet-oriented products, opened its doors Friday. Leashed pets are welcome in the store.

For owner Don Buss, it has been a dream and a goal of his to open an independently owned pet food store.

Buss has an extensive background in the pet food industry, working in the field for 25 years. He took a break from the pet food business to work in the motorcycle industry for about 10 years.

One of the reasons Buss wanted to open the store was to fill a niche in Woodstock. Another independently owned pet food store in the city had closed its doors, and Buss thought it would be nice for residents to have another independent pet food store.

While Buss has experience in the field, he said the store does research on potential suppliers, familiarizing themselves with a company, its products and its practices before deciding whether to order from them.

Pawstock owner Don Buss shows off the photo wall at the pet food store in Woodstock Aug. 1, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

With suppliers, local is an emphasis, and Buss noted 80% of the store’s inventory is from Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Buss is also a longtime resident of the Woodstock area and is aiming to cultivate a sense of community at the store. Buss said the store is planning to host events and also participate in community happenings outside the store as well.

“We’ll have specials and events throughout the year,” Buss said.

The shop also has a rewards program for customers. Customers also don’t need to come to Woodstock to check out the store’s products. They can peruse the store’s inventory on Pawstock’s website, pawstock.pet, and can place orders for pickup and delivery. Delivery, however, is currently limited to customers residing in Woodstock and surrounding areas.

Inside the store, there is a photo wall featuring pets posing in front of Woodstock landmarks such as the Opera House. Similar photos of furry friends enjoying the Woodstock scenery can be found on the store’s website.

While the shop plans to be active in the Woodstock community, that outreach also extends to local animal shelters.

“We plan to be closely aligned with the activities of our local shelters,” Buss said.

Beyond its opening Friday, Pawstock has more festivities to come, including a ribbon cutting and other grand opening celebrations scheduled for September.