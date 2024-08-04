Woodstock seeks Groundhog Day artwork in new contest

Woodstock Willie is held by handler Mark Szafran as Willie looks to see if he can see his shadow Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, during the annual Groundhog Day prognostication on the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Woodstock Willie emerged from hibernation Friday to announce a new art contest.

Friday marked six months since Willie called an early spring. Winning artwork from the contest will be featured on the 2025 Woodstock Groundhog Days brochure, poster and button in another six months, according to the Woodstock Groundhog Days website.

In a Facebook post Friday, the furry prognosticator of seasons wrote: “Happy halfway to my day! Who wants to make a cool picture of me?”

Artists are asked to submit “Groundhog Day” movie or themed artwork, and the deadline to submit is Oct. 2. Artists can enter digital artwork, but artificial intelligence-generated work is not allowed. 3D-sculpted works are permitted, but all entries have to be photos submitted in a .jpg or .png format.

“No actual artwork will be accepted for judging,” according to the Groundhog Days website.

Although the contest is open to all ages, residents of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, will be ineligible to participate, as the rules stipulate artists have to live in McHenry County.

Artists can submit their work to the groundhog contest here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeU5FNtLZDWnXG3w8_NnXBCtmBUOMThsLFOzucHNrH2Cxj3jQ/viewform.

Winners may be invited to Groundhog Days festivities but won’t receive any financial compensation.

Groundhog Days festivities are scheduled to kick off Jan. 30 with the “Welcoming of the Groundhog.” More details are available at woodstockgroundhog.org.