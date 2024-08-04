Man pulled from Woods Creek Lake on Saturday in Lake in the Hills

A man was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital after being pulled from Woods Creek Lake in the Lake in the Hills about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department said the man and a companion were reportedly swimming in the lake near the LaBahn Hain House. The man “appeared at the surface of the water unconscious and unresponsive,” according to police.

The man was pulled out of the water by the companion and two nearby fishermen, who began CPR until police arrived. Police continued CPR until the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District arrived. The fire district responders took over CPR, began medical care and transported the man to the hospital, according to police.

Attempts to reach Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District were unsuccessful.

Police had no status on the man’s condition at transport or at this time.

• This is a developing story. Check back for updates.