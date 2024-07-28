Registration open for fall classes at McHenry County College

Enrollment is now open for the Fall 2024 semester at McHenry County College, which begins Aug. 19. MCC offers career and technical programs, associate degrees and dozens of transferrable classes.

MCC touts small class sizes, various support services to help in navigating the college experience, advisors who can create class schedules and provide guidance, career services, tutoring and more.

This fall, MCC has many new and expanded training programs for careers in the skilled trades through its state-of-the-art Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation, which is due to open this fall.

Financial resources can be found at mchenry.edu/payingforcollege, and here is where you can enroll in fall classes, mchenry.edu/start.