The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for parts of McHenry County July 23, 2024. (photo provided by National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service is urging people in Woodstock, Marengo and parts of Bull Valley and Huntley to seek shelter in a sturdy structure until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service’s special weather statement said there could be wind gusts of 30 mph and possible penny-sized hail.

Earlier Tuesday, the weather service said a cluster of thunderstorms were moving into Northern Illinois and expected the greatest threat for storms was through 6 p.m. Tuesday.