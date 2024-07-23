McHenry Community High School, cross country team to host first McHenry Runathon

McHenry Community High School is welcoming runners of all ages to participate in the first McHenry Runathon on Saturday, Aug. 10 at McCracken Athletic Field in McHenry.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, runners will get one hour to walk, jog or run as many laps as they can on the high school’s track at 3712 W. Kane Ave. The cost is $20 a person and registration is now available at bit.ly/mchs1hr. The track will open at 8 a.m. for warmups.

Funds raised will go directly to the high school’s boys and girls cross country teams and will help cover the costs of uniforms, equipment, travel expenses and snacks for the athletes during meets.

The McHenry Runathon is open to all ages and fitness levels. During the event participants will run a one-mile course that switches between surfaces of track, grass, gravel and pavement. Volunteers will hand out rubber bands for each runner to collect after each lap is completed.

“We wanted a unique event that fits the mindset of a cross country runner, which is we’re not just running on our own, but we’re all out there together, pushing each other and overcoming the challenge together.” — Kevin Horst, McHenry cross country coach

Those who register online before Saturday, July 27 also will receive a McHenry Runathon T-Shirt. Those who plan to register more than one person are asked to submit a form for each individual.

Donations also are being accepted for those who cannot participate but still wish to help. Those participants who do not wish to run can still purchase tickets at bit.ly/mchs1hr, and that money will go directly to the cross country teams.

McHenry cross country coach Kevin Horst hopes the McHenry Runathon becomes a yearly tradition and encouraged Warriors alumni to come back and run in the event. Assistant coaches Dean Roehrborn and Kristin Karnick also had a big role in coming up with the fundraiser.

“It’s a unique event where everyone runs for one hour instead of a typical race where everyone takes different times to finish,” Horst said. “It kind of ties in with the concept of cross country where everyone is doing it together in the same place, in the same time. We wanted a unique event that fits the mindset of a cross country runner, which is we’re not just running on our own, but we’re all out there together, pushing each other and overcoming the challenge together.”

In addition to the Runathon, those attending are encouraged to bring everyday items to donate to FUNDrive, such as clothing (shoes, coats, wallets, belts, backpacks, etc.), books and media (no encyclopedias or text books) and household items (bedding, blankets, towels, pillows, sheets, kitchen items, toys, games, small electronics, etc.) Donations will go back to the community and resold through local thrift stores.

Any addition questions can be directed to Dean Roehrborn at roehrborndean@dist156.org .