Letter: Democrats for Citizens?

Do the Illinois Democrats who have a “supermajority” in the Illinois Legislature support their citizens or undocumented migrants?

The new driver’s license issued to undocumented migrants is identical to those issued to everyday Illinois citizens with the fine print of “Federal Limits Apply” under “Driver’s License” words. It means: “Federal Limits Apply is a notation on a driver’s license that indicates that the license does not meet federal standards for the issuance and production of a compliant card under the REAL ID Act. This means that the license will not be recognized as a means of identification for official federal purposes”.

Illinois politicians say that these undocumented migrants will not be able to vote in elections; but outside these officials, who will understand the meaning of “Federal Limits Apply,” will the Democrat volunteers on the streets know this can’t be used in registering any undocumented migrant they encounter?

This looks like a masked attempt by the Democrats in the “blue” state of Illinois to harvest voters to vote Democrat in voting by mail, an option for voters to cast their ballot prior to Election Day and voters can request a vote by mail ballot through the mail or in person.

Again, this Democrat-controlled Illinois with more than 40% of all residents of Illinois living in Cook County with a history of having manipulated Election Day interference that can be traced back to the Nixon-Kennedy in the 1960 United States presidential election.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake