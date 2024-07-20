Pleasant weather, scenery highlight McHenry County Tractor Trek

Tractors pull into Shamrock Farm in McHenry during the McHenry County Farm Bureau Tractor Trek on July 20, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Dozens of tractors made their way around McHenry County on Saturday for the McHenry County Farm Bureau Tractor Trek, and the route included stops at area farms.

The first was Shamrock Farm in McHenry, and tractors pulled up just after 10 a.m. Many of the riders were from the McHenry County area. However, some came from as far as Freeport and Kankakee, Dan Volkers, manager of the McHenry County Farm Bureau said.

Saturday’s ride marked the 22nd annual trek, and a few participants said they have been to every one. Volkers said the ride is a fundraiser but also raises awareness for the farm bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom program.

Saturday was sunny, with a high in the upper 70s. “We haven’t always been blessed” with weather, Volkers said.

The riders included Jennifer Wilson who lives near Harvard, who said she hasn’t missed a tractor trek yet. She’s noticed more women participating in the ride.

“We got a handful of women,” she said.

Participant Alice Veldhuizen, who lives near Wonder Lake, estimated about 10 women took part in this year’s trek.

Many of the tractors were International Harvester and Allis-Chalmers models. Bill Manke said he’s participated about 20 times in the tractor trek. He said he grew up on a farm and worked for International Harvester, but is retired. He represented his former employer, driving a yellow International Harvester tractor in the trek and wearing International Harvester clothes.

“It’s a well-organized event,” Manke said.

Dale Pierson lives south of Elburn but made the trip for the ride. He said he had “always wanted” to go on the ride, and Saturday was his first time participating. He said he got to meet “a lot of really nice people.”

The ride departed the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock early Saturday, looping through some of the main thoroughfares in Bull Valley before arriving in McHenry. The trek left for the Rusty Nail Saloon about 11 a.m., and planned to stop at the Dahm Family Farm near Wonder Lake in the afternoon before heading back to the fairgrounds.

Police were at Shamrock Farm to help tractors navigate.

“We definitely appreciate the police support,” Volkers said, adding it’s “really helpful to keep people safe.”

