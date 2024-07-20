Car show fundraiser for animal rescue coming to Marengo Sunday

Glory Bound Rescue Ranch founder Jennifer Finkelman, right, helps a kid ride Fancy the horse at the Island Lake July 4 picnic on July 4, 2023. Glory Bound is having its third annual car show this weekend. (Michelle Meyer)

Marengo-based Glory Bound Rescue Ranch is hosting a car show fundraiser at Trio Grille, 101 Franks Road, Marengo, Sunday.

While the event is advertised as a car show, it is open to all kinds of vehicles including bikes, trucks and tractors, among other things.

Organizers said it was the third annual car show and last year’s show had 112 entries and 20 vendors, and they’re hoping for double that this year. So far, 36 crafters and vendors have signed up, Glory Bound Volunteer and Event Coordinator Lin Kraemer said in an email to the Northwest Herald.

At the show, there will be awards, music, food and drinks, as well as a 50/50 raffle and other prizes.

The fee for vehicles to enter is $15, while it’s free for spectators. Goody bags will be available for the first 100 car show participants, according to a Facebook event for the car show.

Festivities are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. People can start arriving at 10 a.m., and may also have the opportunity to meet dogs up for adoption during the day.

“This fundraiser has the potential to be the largest car show in Marengo proper,” Kraemer said in an email.