Algonquin-based School District 300 looks to fill board member vacancy

Algonquin-based Community School District 300 opened applications for a vacancy on its board after board member Randi Gauthier announced her resignation last month, citing personal reasons.

“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down due to personal reasons that require my full attention at this time,” Gauthier said in a news release. “This decision has not been easy, as serving on the school board has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

The board has 60 days from the date it was notified of Gauthier’s resignation to appoint someone to the seat, according to the Illinois School Code. Because Gauthier was a board member from Rutland Township, the candidate who fills this vacancy also must reside in Rutland Township.

The board plans to conduct interviews Aug. 6 and possibly Aug. 5 if there are a large number of applicants, according to a news release from District 300.

“Because the 60th day falls on a Sunday, the District 300 board of education will be looking to fill the vacated seat before Friday, Aug. 23, which is 58 days after notification,” Board President David Scarpino said.

Those interested in serving on the board must submit an electronic application and provide a written letter of interest no later than noon Aug. 2, according to the release. The letter of interest must include the candidate’s name, date of birth, home address, email address, phone number, reason for wanting to serve on the board, qualifications and skills, and three personal references and two professional or business references with full names and contact information.

The board encourages applicants to be familiar with policies regarding general duties and responsibilities of a board and a board member, fiduciary responsibilities, conflict of interests, ethics and the gift ban. The board’s policies are available at boardpolicyonline.com/?b=carpentersville_300.

Eligibility requirements include being a U.S citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident of Illinois and District 300 for at least one year, a registered voter and reside within Rutland Township.

Disqualifying factors include certain types of state or federal employment and holding an incompatible office. Additionally, a child sex offender, as defined by state law, is ineligible for board membership.

The application and further details can be found on the district’s website at d300.org. Paper copies are available at the District 300 Central Office at 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin.

Applicants must submit their letter of interest to both Scarpino and chief legal counsel Colleen O’Keefe through email, mail or hand delivery, according to the release.

For information, contact chief of communications and stakeholder engagement Anthony McGinn at anthony.mcginn@d300.org.