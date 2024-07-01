School board member resigns from Algonquin-based District 300

Algonquin-based School District 300 board member Randi Gauthier announced her resignation last week citing personal reasons.

“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down due to personal reasons that require my full attention at this time,” Gauthier said in a news release. “This decision has not been easy, as serving on the school board has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Gauthier’s resignation creates a vacancy on the district’s board of education. The school board has 60 days from the date it was notified to fill a vacated seat, according the the Illinois School Code.

“I am confident that the remaining board members, with their wealth of experience and dedication, will continue to advocate for the best interests of our students and schools,” she said in the release.

Gauthier, a Pingree Grove resident, was elected to the board last year and her term was set to expire in 2027. She has served on the Wright Elementary Parent Teacher Organization and has worked as a paraprofessional.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve on the District 300 Board of Education,” Gauthier said in the release. “I have deeply valued the experience and the relationships I have built. I look forward to supporting the board’s work in the future, albeit from a different capacity.”

Additional details regarding the school board vacancy will be shared “in the near future once details have been finalized,” District 300 Chief of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Anthony McGinn said in the release.