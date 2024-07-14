Letter: On July 1, 2024, democracy died

On July 1, 2024, democracy died.

The Supreme Court ruled that the President is immune from prosecution if he is acting in an “official capacity.” Justice Sotomayor in her dissent stated: “Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of the office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends...” If the President uses the Navy SEALS to assassinate political opponents as an official act, he is immune from prosecution.

The authors of our Constitution created a democracy based on a system of three EQUAL branches of government. Now the balance of power has shifted to the executive branch under the guise of “official capacity.” We no longer have a Presidency but an imperial presidency.

That week we celebrated our Independence from the King of England after so many lost their lives to create a new system of government by the people. On July 1, without any shots fired or revolution the Supreme Court wrested democracy away from the people and presented us with an imperial ruler who is above the law.

Gail M. Albers

Woodstock