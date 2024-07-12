Crystal Lake company hosts clothing drive fundraiser for Marengo animal rescue Sunday

A Crystal Lake construction company is hosting a clothing drive fundraiser to benefit Glory Bound Rescue Ranch in Marengo, a nonprofit no-kill animal sanctuary.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Gallant Building Solutions will accept donations of coats, shoes, clothing, purses, boots, jackets, blankets sheets, towels and related items at its offices at 345 Memorial Drive in Crystal Lake. Items will also be accepted during the same hours at the rescue ranch at 1404 Busse Road in Marengo.

Contributors are asked to place items in heavy black garbage bags and to use the south entrance and middle warehouse door. The Gallant team will be at the warehouse location throughout the event to assist with drop off.

Savers has agreed to pay Glory Bound by the pound for the clothing, shoes and other soft goods. The donated materials will be delivered to Savers on July 17 at its Hoffman Estates store.

Cash donations are also accepted and can be sent directly to Glory Bound at gloryboundrr.networkforgood.com/projects/162841-donations.

Glory Bound’s website, gloryboundrr.org, describes it as a sanctuary for horses, dogs and farm animals who have been rescued from abuse, neglect, imminent danger and abandonment.