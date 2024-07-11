MCYSA’s Summer International Championships set to host largest field since 2017

Children munch on snacks near a large baseball statue during last year's MCYSA Summer International Championships opening ceremonies at the Mickey Sund Complex in Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. This year's tournament will feature 34 more teams compared to last year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

For the past few years, John Streit, Dan Malone and the rest of the McHenry County Youth Sports Association worked to grow the Summer International Championships’ field.

Whether they tried to create a unique tournament experience or spread the word through various mediums, the MCYSA was committed to the tournament’s continued growth.

The members’ efforts will be rewarded when 100 teams compete in the 31st year of the tournament, the most since 2017.

“It’s really exciting for the local teams to play so many teams that come from outside the area, not to mention the international teams, which is an extremely rare opportunity for them,” said Malone, the tournament’s executive tournament director. “We’re just really excited for all the kids. It’s great baseball.”

Thirty-four more teams will compete in this year’s tournament compared to last summer. The total will be the most teams featured since 120 competed in 2017 when the tournament featured 11U-16U teams. The tournament now has 11U, 13U and 15U teams. This year’s field will feature nine international and Puerto Rican teams as well as 21 from outside of Illinois.

2 DAYS!! We cannot wait to see everyone!! Here is a list of teams! Come watch these amazing teams kick off at 9am on Friday!! Check Tourney Machine or https://t.co/kfu9X4cbt2 for location and times!! #mcysa #mcysabaseball #naturallymchenrycounty pic.twitter.com/tHlCZGr934 — MCYSA (@MCYSA_Baseball) July 10, 2024

This year’s field also will feature its first team from North Dakota, which makes it the 38th state represented in the event’s storied history.

The tournament will be split into two sessions. The first session begins Friday and ends Monday, and the second session goes from July 18-21. Games are played at various parks and fields across McHenry County.

The main slate of games and the Opening Ceremonies – which will include a parade of teams, anthems and dignitaries – will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Lippold Park’s Mickey Sund Complex in Crystal Lake.

Many major leaguers have competed in the tournament, including Eloy Jimenez and Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox. Local players to compete in the tournament and currently in the MLB include Nick Martini (Cincinnati Reds), Bobby Miller (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Quinn Priester (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Players observe the playing of the national anthem during last year's MCYSA 2023 Summer International Championships opening ceremonies at the Mickey Sund Complex in Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. The tournament will feature 100 teams this year, the most since 2017. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Malone credited Streit’s determination to spread the word about the tournament through different ways. The MCYSA promoted it through different social media outlets and relied on word of mouth. Many teams who competed in the past shared their experiences with other teams within and outside their programs.

“The fact that so many teams are still drawn to come here and play when there’s the other options that they have, that really says how special this tournament is,” said Streit, the MCYSA’s president.

Streit and Malone said teams want to compete in the tournament because of its unique format. While most tournaments are played on turf, most of the MCYSA’s tournament games are played on dirt fields.

The MCYSA also doesn’t charge admission, there’s no time limit for games like at other tournaments and teams are given a “World Series-style” experience.

“We try to put all the little touches on it to really have a great experience for the teams that make the commitment to drive in and spend 10 days in our city, county, to make it worthwhile,” Malone said.

The MCYSA has prepared for a more than 50% increase in teams this year by hiring more local workers to be site directors. They will travel to different fields to make sure everything goes according to plan. The organization also has secured more backup fields in McHenry and Woodstock in case rain causes delays.

Streit estimated the tournament will add about $1 million boost to the community from visiting teams staying in local hotels and visiting different attractions and restaurants.

While the dirt fields and different styles of play make the tournament special, according to Streit and Malone it’s the community feel that they continuously hear makes teams feel welcomed. They are hoping residents will continue that tradition that’s made the tournament unique.

“The more that come to watch, the better the feeling, the vibe is for the games,” Malone said. “I really encourage everyone to come out and watch some great baseball.”

Additional information for the tournament can be found at mcysasports.org.