Driver charged after allegedly hitting IDOT worker with car in Marengo

Officials have charged a driver after an Illinois Department of Transportation worker was hit Wednesday morning while directing traffic in Marengo.

Court records show charges were filed against Starlet A. Stoffel, who is listed as living in the 200 block of Linn Street in Shannon, Illinois.

Stoffel is charged in McHenry County court with aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony, court records indicate. There is an active warrant out for Stoffel’s arrest, according to court records.

Marengo police said it appeared the driver struck the worker intentionally, according to a police news release.

Officials said Wednesday the worker was driven by ambulance to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, a Level 1 trauma center, with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured in the crash but was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital for a psychological evaluation, officials said Wednesday.

IDOT crews were out resurfacing the westbound lane of Grant Highway Wednesday, Marengo Police said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

Police said Wednesday they were informed it seemed the driver intentionally hit the worker.

The penalty for hitting a worker is a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 14 years in jail if a driver is convicted, according to the Illinois Tollway website.