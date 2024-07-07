40 plus years of the Bike Parade as part of Crystal Lake’s Lakeside Festival

More than 45 children and their parents lined up about noon Saturday for a long-standing tradition during The Dole’s annual Lakeside Festival in Crystal Lake – the Decorated Kids Bike Parade. The bikes sport streamers, flags, bunting and all things red, white and blue. They are given a police escort from the corner of Lake and Dole avenues and Leonard Parkway to the festival grounds about 2 blocks away. Every child who participates gets a coupon for a free ice cream at one of three participating restaurants, and parents get a wristband allowing them free access to the festival. Shari Chakoian, president of the Crystal Lake Women of Today club, said the local chapter has sponsored the event for at least 40 years, and that she has volunteered for each of the years. While the parents like the wristband and the children a free ice cream, it’s probably the fun of riding in a parade that keeps families coming back every year.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 As it was Character Day at Crystal Lake's Lakeside Festival, characters including Skates the Gray Wolf of the Chicago Wolves hockey team, Spider-Man and Spider-Woman lead the parade two blocks from Main Beach to the festival grounds on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Janelle Walker)