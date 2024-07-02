Jack in the Box said to be opening in Lake in the Hills; village hasn’t heard from chain yet, official says

Lake in the Hills will reportedly welcome a Jack in the Box, but a local official said the company hasn't yet contacted the village about such plans.

Jack in the Box, a California-based burger chain which also serves tacos and late night food, reportedly has plans to expand in Lake in the Hills, among other towns in the Chicago area.

The restaurant chain operated in Chicago decades ago and, according to a Chicago Tribune report, plans to open locations in Countryside, Tinley Park, Carol Stream, Naperville, Plainfield and New Lenox. The chain is also expanding in Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida and Georgia, according to a release on the Jack in the Box website.

Illinois is not a new state for Jack in the Box. The burger chain is located in and near the St. Louis area, according to its website.

Despite reports of Lake in the Hills being a new location for the restaurant, local officials said Jack in the Box has not yet applied for a permit.

“They have not contacted us at all,” Lake in the Hills Director of Community Development John Svalenka said Tuesday.

A Jack in the Box representative could not immediately be reached.