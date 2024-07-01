McHenry County chambers receive state grants to offset COVID-19 impact

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May to celebrate the opening of Coach’s Park. The Huntley chamber was among several in the area that received state COVID-19 relief grants. (Photo provided by Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Several McHenry County-area chambers of commerce are getting a portion of the $5 million in Back to Business state grants.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have named 151 grant recipients of the Back to Business Local Chambers program.

The B2B Local Chambers program is intended to provide additional support for local chambers that experienced negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be used by chambers to market and develop the area, “provide small businesses with professional development, and more to support small businesses and entrepreneurs while bolstering economic development,” according to a news release.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our growing economy. The 151 grantees announced today will amplify our efforts to help small businesses who may have been overlooked by previous pandemic aid efforts access the necessary marketing and development resources they need to thrive,” Pritzker said in the release.

Area chambers of commerce who received grants include: