Lakewood man guilty of 5th DUI, could face decades in prison when sentenced Aug. 1

A Lakewood man has been found guilty on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, which authorities said is his fifth DUI conviction.

Daniel R. Meyers, 55, chose to have his case heard before Judge Mark Gerhardt in a two-day bench trial June 17 and 18 instead of by a jury. In addition to the two Class 1 DUI felonies, he also was found guilty on two counts of child endangerment, driving 26 to 34 mph over the speed limit and improper traffic lane usage, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said.

About 10:30 p.m. April 28, 2023, Meyers drove his vehicle drunk with two passengers, ages 15 and 16, at a time that his driving privileges were suspended, according to information and an indictment in McHenry County court.

He was spotted by officers while driving on Ackman Road between Lakewood Road and Redtail Drive, Youash said. Before a Lakewood police officer initiated a traffic stop on Meyers’ vehicle, he observed Meyers driving erratically, using traffic lanes improperly and speeding, according to trial testimony. He was driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to information on file.

During the stop, officers found Meyers’ driving privileges had been revoked.

“Based on further physical observations of Meyers made by officers while on scene, Meyers was asked to submit to field sobriety tests, which he refused,” according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Typically, a conviction on a Class 1 felony carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. However, based on his criminal history, which includes nine previous arrests and four previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol, he could be considered eligible for an extended term and could be sentenced to between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Meyers’ previous DUI convictions occurred Aug. 10, 2019, in Lake County; June 20, 2017, and Aug. 2, 1998, in McHenry County; and Jan. 15, 1993, in Will County, according to the indictment.