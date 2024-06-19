2 teens killed on Chain O’ Lakes when jet ski crashes with boat

Two teenage girls were killed in a crash between a personal watercraft and a boat on Lake Marie on the Chain O’ Lakes.

The Lake County Sheriff reported that a 13-year-old girl from Long Grove and a 16-year-old girl from Lake Forest, California, were killed when the jet ski they were riding on crashed with a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser boat Tuesday evening.

Police said witnesses reported that the jet ski was “traveling at a high rate of speed directly toward the Sea Ray,” and that the boat’s operator, a 55-year-old man from Antioch, was unable to avoid a collision. The occupants of the jet ski were thrown into the water.

Authorities said the older girl was operating a Yamada watercraft when the crash happened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday as it traveled in a northerly direction nar the channel to Grass Lake, just north of Elime Road in Antioch Township.

