Letter: Imagine it’s World War II, but Trump is president

Imagine it’s World War II, but Donald J. Trump is our elected president.

It’s Sept. 1, 1939. Hitler’s armies have invaded Poland.

Trump exclaims, “This is genius.” … “Oh, that’s wonderful.” … “We could use that on our Southern border.” … “Here’s a guy who’s very savvy.”

It’s May 10, 1940. Hitler’s armies have invaded the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. Trump says he would encourage Hitler’s troops to “do whatever the hell they want.” … “Everybody’s gonna pay.”

It’s June 6, 1944. D-Day. 150,000 troops land on the beaches of Normandy. Two thousand, five hundred heroic Americans died on that first day alone. Trump soon asks, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” … “Suckers.”

Yes, he has said every one of these things in the recent past. Where would our country be today if we had a leader like him then? And where will it be in the future if he becomes our president?

I’m proud of our country’s history. Let’s make sure that our children are proud of its future.

Gene Rosner

Marengo