Hot weather: McHenry County opens cooling centers, cancels Field Day because of heat

FILE - The time and temperature appear on a sign for the McHenry Township Offices on Route 31. The offices will be serving as a 24/7 cooling center this week, officials said. (Janelle Walker)

McHenry County is grappling with its first hot temperatures of the summer this week.

High temperatures this week are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, with local heat indices potentially climbing into the triple digits, according to a news release from the McHenry County Department of Health and Emergency Management Agency. Heat indices are just shy of the criteria needed to trigger a heat advisory or warning. A heat advisory would be issued if heat indices climb to above 105 degrees and a heat warning would be issued if heat indices climb to above 110 degrees.

County officials announced Tuesday an Emergency Management Agency Field Day exercise scheduled for this weekend, meant to simulate communications during a disaster when power is unavailable, was called off due to the heat.

According to the release, people who have heart or lung conditions or who are pregnant, as well as young children, older adults, outdoor workers and athletes are “more vulnerable to heat.”

People should drink lots of water, limit outdoor activities, check on children, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions, never leave pets in cars and make sure cold food stays at or below 41 degrees, according to the release.

People should also keep an eye out for heat illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea and confusion, according to the release.

While the National Weather Service hadn’t issued a heat advisory or warning as of Tuesday afternoon, McHenry County officials posted a list of cooling centers online.

The cooling centers include: