Hot weather: McHenry County opens cooling centers, cancels Field Day because of heat

McHenry County is grappling with its first hot temperatures of the summer this week.
High temperatures this week are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, with local heat indices potentially climbing into the triple digits, according to a news release from the McHenry County Department of Health and Emergency Management Agency. Heat indices are just shy of the criteria needed to trigger a heat advisory or warning. A heat advisory would be issued if heat indices climb to above 105 degrees and a heat warning would be issued if heat indices climb to above 110 degrees.
County officials announced Tuesday an Emergency Management Agency Field Day exercise scheduled for this weekend, meant to simulate communications during a disaster when power is unavailable, was called off due to the heat.
According to the release, people who have heart or lung conditions or who are pregnant, as well as young children, older adults, outdoor workers and athletes are “more vulnerable to heat.”
People should drink lots of water, limit outdoor activities, check on children, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions, never leave pets in cars and make sure cold food stays at or below 41 degrees, according to the release.
People should also keep an eye out for heat illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea and confusion, according to the release.
While the National Weather Service hadn’t issued a heat advisory or warning as of Tuesday afternoon, McHenry County officials posted a list of cooling centers online.
The cooling centers include:
- Ganek Municipal Center, 2200 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Crystal Lake Library, 126 Paddock Street, Crystal Lake. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Harvard Senior Center, 6817 Harvard Hills Road, Harvard. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
- Mercy Health Harvard Hospital, 901 Grant Street, Harvard. Open 24/7.
- Island Lake Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Avenue, Island Lake. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, call non-emergency number listed for after hours access.
- Lakemoor Police Department, 28581 Route 120, Lakemoor. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Lakewood Village Hall, 2500 Lake Avenue, Lakewood. 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Marengo City Hall. 132 E. Prairie Street, Marengo. During working hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Marengo Park District, 825 Indian Oaks Trail, Marengo. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green Street, McHenry. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- McHenry Township, 3703 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg. Open 24/7.
- Port Barrington Community Room. 75 S. Circle Avenue, Port Barrington. During working hours only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Prairie Grove Village Hall, 3125 Barreville Road, Prairie Grove. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- McHenry County Judicial Center, 2200 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Woodstock Library, 414 W. Judd Street, Woodstock. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The library does not open until 12 p.m. the first Friday of the month.