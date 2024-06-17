Man airlifted after car crashes into house in Wonder Lake

A man was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Sunday evening following a crash into a Wonder Lake residence.

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Chief Mike Weber said the man was traveling west in the 7100 block of Barnard Mill Road around 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening when he went off the road, hitting a sign, parked car, house, motorcycle and tree before ending up in a nearby field.

“We were lucky” nobody inside the house was injured, including pets, Weber said. He added the homeowners were concerned about the pets since they like to look out the window. Weber said there was a bed right near where the car hit the residence, and if the crash had happened later, someone likely would have been in that bed.

Weber said paramedics on scene said the driver was confused and in and out of consciousness. Weber said Monday afternoon he didn’t know anything about the man’s condition and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.