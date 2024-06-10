Softball: 24 McHenry County-area players named to Illinois Coaches Association All-State team

Huntley’s Meghan Ryan rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Barrington earlier this season in a Class 4A Barrington Sectional final. (Patrick Kunzer/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Twenty-four McHenry County-area players were selected to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State softball team, which was released for all four classes late Saturday.

Of the 24 players selected, five were named first team.

Huntley senior first baseman Meghan Ryan was selected to the Class 4A All-State first team, Prairie Ridge junior shortstop Adysen Kiddy earned first-team honors in 3A, and Marengo sophomore shortstop Gabby Christopher, Richmond-Burton junior pitcher Hailey Holtz and Marengo junior catcher Kylee Jensen were named first team in 2A.

The full teams can be found at icasoftball.org.

Here is a list of the 24 local players selected to the All-State softball team:

Class 2A

First team: Gabby Christopher, Marengo, so., SS; Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, jr., P; Kylee Jensen, Marengo, jr., C

Second team: Kayla Riener, Johnsburg, so., C; Madison Kunzer, Richmond-Burton, jr., P-OF; Rebecca Lanz, Richmond-Burton, jr., C

Third team: Lilly Kunzer, Marengo, sr., P; Emerson Herrick, Richmond-Burton, jr., 1B

Class 3A

First team: Adysen Kiddy, Prairie Ridge, jr., SS

Second team: Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove, sr., C; Giada Motto, Crystal Lake Central, sr., C; Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard, jr., P; Reese Mosolino, Prairie Ridge, so., P

Third team: Aubrey Lonergan, Cary-Grove, jr., OF; Becca Weaver, Cary-Grove, sr., SS; Liv Shaw, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 2B; Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central, fr., P; Emily Harlow, Prairie Ridge, sr., OF; Jade Sanders, Woodstock, jr., C; Tipper Axelson, Woodstock, fr., P-2B

Class 4A

First team: Meghan Ryan, Huntley, sr., 1B

Second team: Lyla Ginczycki, Huntley, so., UTIL; Bria Riebel, Hampshire, jr., SS

Third team: Ajai Bonner, Huntley, jr., OF