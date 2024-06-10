New police firing range, Cary Public Works hold joint open house Tuesday

The McHenry County Regional Training Center will host an open house 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at its brand-new Firearms Facility at 464 Cary Woods Circle in Cary.

The event at the law enforcement firing range will be held in conjunction with an open house of the Cary Public Work, which is located next door and shares a parking lot.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the McHenry County Board and police departments in Cary, Algonquin, McHenry and Lake in the Hills, opened the police firing range in May. It includes a 50-yard range with 10 lines, a classroom for 35 people, a firearm cleaning room and a range control room, according to a news release.

The public is invited to see the firing range and check out the public works building and equipment to learn about the department’s role in keeping the village safe and clean.