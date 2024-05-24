New police firing range at training center opens in Cary

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman cuts the ribbon of the new firing range in Cary Thursday. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon on its new firing range Thursday in Cary.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the McHenry County Board and police departments in Cary, Algonquin, McHenry and Lake in the Hills, debuted the firing range, whose 11,000 square feet includes a 50-year range with 10 lines, a classroom for 35 people, a firearm cleaning room and range control room, a sheriff’s news release read.

“The range is designed specifically for law enforcement training, with mechanical targets and room for vehicles and other large objects for tactical training,” the release said. The sheriff’s office and various area local police departments will be able to use the facility.

The sheriff’s office had previously used an outdoor range in Hartland and other sites around the Chicago area to train.

McHenry County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Ellis goes through the McHenry County Regional Training Center Firearms Facility in Cary during a ribbon-cutting tour May 23, 2024. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

“Much like the Regional Training Center, the Firearms Facility will help to keep McHenry County police officers trained to high standards efficiently and affordably in their backyard,” Sheriff Robb Tadelman in the release.

The Regional Training Center, which is on the same property as the firing range, opened last fall and classes are scheduled to start in June, according to the release. Officials previously said the center is planning to accommodate officers of all shifts, including those who work nights.