Daughter of late Cary-Grove teacher launches magazine centered on grief

The first issue of "Get Griefy" launched in February, less than three months after she got the idea to start the magazine, Kera Sanchez said. The third issue of the quarterly magazine will come out Aug. 1.

When Crystal Lake native Kera Sanchez published two self-guided journals to help people process grief, she created a community. That community inspired her to create a quarterly magazine called “Get Griefy” to share members’ stories with the world.

“I realized how many people, their stories were not being told, and I just wanted to make sure there was a space to highlight and honor all of the people that are doing incredible things with their grief,” she said.

Sanchez started her grief journey when her mother, Laura Jacobson, unexpectedly died at age 57 in June 2022 while on vacation in Italy. Jacobson was a District 155 Cary-Grove High School teacher, known as “Mrs. J” or simply “J” and was beloved by many, as reflected in the hundreds of students, faculty and staff who attended a public memorial service after her death.

Sanchez, a Spanish teacher at Round Lake High School who lives in Palatine, published two self-guided journals designed to help people create a personal legacy for their loved ones to cherish after they’re gone. “Legacy Letters” and “No Legacy Lost” prompts users to reflect on their life experiences, values and beliefs, and to record those thoughts and memories in writing.

The first issue of ”Get Griefy” launched in February, less than three months after she got the idea to start the magazine, Sanchez said. The third issue will come out Aug. 1.

“I knew it was something deep down in my bones that I just needed to pursue, so I made it happen,” she said. “It was a spark of inspiration, and I just went with it.”

The magazine is a collection of stories written by Sanchez, stories submitted by readers and insights from grief and trauma advocates. With an emphasis on “grief to growth,” it has inspirational stories, resources and tips for readers, Sanchez said.

“Get Griefy” is a much-needed platform to centralize resources and grievers, “Grief and Light” podcast founder and host Nina Rodriguez said. When she lost her sibling in 2019, Rodriguez said she felt resources were “scattered and incomplete.”

“Grief isn’t one-size-fits-all,” Sanchez said. “It was really important to create this community blog section for the everyday person.”

“Get Griefy” has more than 2,000 views from more than 20 countries, has gained almost 1,600 social media followers and has almost 300 email subscribers, Sanchez said. The virtual magazine is free to view and provides printed copies on demand through Amazon.com.

“It’s definitely a resource that is needed because there are people all over the world that need a space to feel inspired and just not feel alone in their grief,” she said.

Sanchez is keeping the new magazine alive through donations and advertisements. Anyone can donate to Sanchez to keep the magazine going through her website at legacylettersjournal.com. Her biggest challenge is juggling all aspects of running the magazine, from creating social media posts to writing and publishing.

Butterflies + Halos owner Angie Hanson creates cards for people experiencing loss and contributes to “Get Griefy.” She hopes to see the magazine on newsstands and at funerals worldwide. Sanchez’s future goals include creating video content and in-person events to make the community stronger.

For now, Sanchez hopes that when reading her magazine, people are reminded that they are not alone and that everyone handles grief in their own unique way.

“When they see other people that are slowly picking up the pieces and still trying to find purpose in their life, I think it inspires them to do the same,” she said. “It very much is a community project. It’s like a group project, really.”