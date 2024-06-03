Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce announces new membership director

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Eleysa B. Schofield as its new membership director. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce)

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Eleysa B. Schofield as its new membership director.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Eleysa to the Chamber,” Catherine Peterson, president and CEO of the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Her extensive sales experience and community involvement make her the perfect fit for this role. We believe she will not only help us grow our membership but also play a crucial part in strengthening our connections with our long-standing members, a key priority for us.”

Schofield has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Before joining the Chamber of Commerce, she worked as an assistant manager at Enterprise Mobility in McHenry County.

She officially began her duties as membership director on April 29.

“I’ve been part of the Crystal Lake community for the past year, and everyone has been so welcoming that the opportunity to work with the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and the business community is perfect. I’m looking forward to meeting all our long-standing members and introducing new members to all that the Chamber offers,” Schofield said in the release.

The Crystal Lake Chamber works to promote and strengthen the local economy, represent business interests with governments, develop leaders, and provide opportunities to establish and build relationships. For more information, contact the chamber at info@clchamber.org or 815-459-1300.