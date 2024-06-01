StoryWalk makes debut at Jaycee Park in Cary

Hannah Bovino of the Cary Area Public Library cuts the ribbon on the StoryWalk on June 1, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Visitors to Jaycee Park in Cary can enjoy a story as they explore the park.

Library officials said the StoryWalk, where people can read pages of a children’s book as they make their way down the park’s walking path, went up last week, but the ribbon-cutting celebrating the new attraction was Saturday.

The debut book on the trail is “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson, and the library plans to feature a different book every month on the trail.

“This is the beginning of our StoryWalk,” said Becky Oberhauser, assistant director at the Cary Area Public Library, adding that the library has received some positive phone calls since the StoryWalk’s rollout last week.

In addition to officials from the library, Cary Park District, Cary Consolidated School District 26 and Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, a few children and families attended the ribbon-cutting, which featured activities such as checkers, coloring, Connect 4 and goodie bags for participants.

Steve Alexander and his children, Lana and Max Alexander, attended the ribbon-cutting and braved the rain to explore some of the rest of the book.

“I’m glad we still came,” Steve Alexander said.

Bill Andreas, whose son Keegan Andreas, participated in the ribbon-cutting, said the family is “always fishing” at the park, adding jokingly, that hopefully it’ll be better weather next time.

Stacey Sault, the District 26 School Board vice president, was in attendance. “We’re huge fans of the library,” she said.

Two of her children, Aryia and Parker Sault, were enjoying a game of checkers after the ribbon-cutting.

“It feels cool, even though it’s raining,” Aryia Sault said of the event, adding she hadn’t read the book on the StoryWalk before.