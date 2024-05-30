Crystal Lake Nature Center reopens with new, interactive exhibits after monthlong closure

Lucas Borg, 6, and his mother, Jessica, of Crystal Lake, look as an exhibit on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Crystal Lake Nature Center. The center which has been closed since December to construct new exhibits will be opening on June 1. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Native trees, a beaver dam, building blocks and coloring station are some of the new interactive displays at the Crystal Lake Park District Nature Center, freshly open after its five-month closure for construction of the new exhibits.

The exhibits focus on wetland, woodland and prairie ecosystems, all of which can be found in Crystal Lake and specifically in Veterans Acres, Park District Interpretive Services Facility Manager John Fiorina said. The displays align with educational programs and field trips that cover species lifecycles, plants and forest health. Pictures, activities and information cards are scattered around the building, enticing children to discover and learn at the same time.

“I like the idea of exploration,” he said. “There’s no real straight path.”

This is the first time professionally custom-made exhibits have been in the Nature Center. Before, displays were donated or made personally by staff, Fiorina said. The upgrade was made possible when the nature center received a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Public Museum Capital program.

The Nature Center, located at 330 N. Main St. in Crystal Lake, within Veterans Acres Park, has been temporarily closed since December for renovations.

The “massive” grant was originally $360,000, but as post-pandemic inflation significantly increased supply costs, the grant went up to about $500,000 to cover the costs, Fiorina said. Nature Center staff collaborated with Exhibit Concepts to create the new exhibits with an idea to bring nature found in Crystal Lake indoors.

“It’s stuff to do on a nature hike and be doing it inside,” he said.

The Nature Center sees about 16,000 to 20,000 visitors annually, Fiorina said. The “industrial” equipment is built with kids in mind, but Fiorina does worry how long the exhibits will last. He predicts another upgrade will come in about 10 years, about a similar life cycle of playground equipment, he said.

The exterior of the Nature Center also got a makeover because of a $10,000 ComEd and Openlands grant that funded a new pollinator garden. The new native plants will act as a guide on how to create a pollinator garden at home, Manager of Park Planning and Development Amy Olson said.

“We’re focused on low-growing plants and monarch shelters,” Olson said, “so you can actually see the entrance of the Nature Center.”

Staple exhibits like the butterfly house and the beehive remain at the education center. Last major renovations happened in 2022 to improve employee works spaces and in 2016 to create restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Nature Center staff still have some improvements on their to-do list, like upgrading the lighting and updating their seasonal displays, Fiorina said.

The Nature Center will be hosting a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The celebratory event will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, crafts, activities, guided hikes and a story time for kids, Nature Center Recreation Supervisor Will Sutphin said.

Fiorina, who has been at the Nature Center for about 25 years, said he is most excited to see the building get the attention and improvements it deserves. Sutphin is excited to see the kids interacting with the new exhibits.

“Just getting the kids in here and actually playing and learning while having fun – that’s what it’s all about,” he said.