Softball: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Marengo’s Gabby Christopher watches the flight of a home run against Harvard in varsity softball at Marengo Thursday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.

Co-KRC Player of the Year: Gabby Christopher, Marengo, so., SS; Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, jr., P

KRC Pitcher of the Year: Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz delivers in varsity softball at Marengo Monday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo (13-1): Jozsa Christiansen, jr., P-OF; Kylee Jensen, jr., C; Lilly Kunzer, sr., P

Woodstock North (12-2): Krista Herrmann, jr., SS; Aly Jordan, so.; OF-2B; Addison Salazar, sr., 3B; Jo Jo Vermett, sr., P

Richmond-Burton (9-5): Madison Kunzer, jr., P-OF; Rebecca Lanz, so., C;

Harvard (8-6): Tallulah Eichholz, jr., P

Johnsburg (6-8): Nicole Jihlavec, sr., 2B-SS; Kayla Riener, so., C

Sandwich (6-8): Kayden Corneils, so., C-SS; Brooklyn Marks, jr., P-SS

Plano (2-12): Lindsey Cocks, jr., SS-3B; Cami Nunez, fr., OF

Woodstock (0-14): Tipper Axelson, fr., P; Jade Sanders, jr., C-SS