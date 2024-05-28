Softball: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.
Co-KRC Player of the Year: Gabby Christopher, Marengo, so., SS; Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, jr., P
KRC Pitcher of the Year: Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, jr.
Marengo (13-1): Jozsa Christiansen, jr., P-OF; Kylee Jensen, jr., C; Lilly Kunzer, sr., P
Woodstock North (12-2): Krista Herrmann, jr., SS; Aly Jordan, so.; OF-2B; Addison Salazar, sr., 3B; Jo Jo Vermett, sr., P
Richmond-Burton (9-5): Madison Kunzer, jr., P-OF; Rebecca Lanz, so., C;
Harvard (8-6): Tallulah Eichholz, jr., P
Johnsburg (6-8): Nicole Jihlavec, sr., 2B-SS; Kayla Riener, so., C
Sandwich (6-8): Kayden Corneils, so., C-SS; Brooklyn Marks, jr., P-SS
Plano (2-12): Lindsey Cocks, jr., SS-3B; Cami Nunez, fr., OF
Woodstock (0-14): Tipper Axelson, fr., P; Jade Sanders, jr., C-SS