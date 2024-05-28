Racist graffiti removed from Johnsburg roadway

A Johnsburg public works crew removed “inappropriate” graffiti reported on May Avenue, but police are not continuing an investigation into the incident, officials said.

Someone spray painted “KKK,” as well as a racial slur, a crude drawing of male sex organ and other images onto both lanes of May Avenue at the intersection with Riverview Drive, according to posts shared on Facebook.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office took a call reporting the graffiti on Sunday morning, Johnsburg Chief of Police Jason Greenwald said. Assistant Village Administrator Vinny Lamontagna said the graffiti was removed by 10:30 a.m. that day.

No followup investigation is planned at this time, Greenwald said.

“Nothing in this identified a person. I don’t have any information” that a resident in the area was targeted by the graffiti, he said.

While the racial slur and the drawings were inappropriate, “there is not one person we can narrow it down to at this time,” Greenwald said.

Village public works crews used paint thinner and power washed the roadway to clean it up, Lamontagna said. He plans to come back and sealcoat the roadway to ensure the words cannot be read further, he added.