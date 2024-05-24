Huntley police Chief Robert Porter to retire: ‘You have set the standard’

Huntley police Chief Robert Porter shakes hands with officers May 23. 2024, as his retirement was announced. (Claire O'Brien)

Huntley police Chief Robert Porter is retiring June 7.

Officials have not announced who his successor will be. Village Manager Dave Johnson said the new chief will be named before the June 13 Village Board meeting.

The Village Board honored Porter with a resolution commemorating his retirement Thursday, and trustees and Village President Tim Hoeft had lots of good things to say about the outgoing chief.

“You were just fantastic,” Trustee JR Westberg said, before adding jokingly, “iPhone is tough for you sometimes.”

Trustee Vito Benigno told Porter, “You have set the standard.”

Trustee Mary Holzkopf said Porter is “truly one of the greatest humans” she’s met, adding, “This community was beyond blessed to have you.”

Porter said he’s had a 38-year career in law enforcement, serving as chief in Downers Grove for 15 years before he took over the Huntley post nine years ago. He said in retirement he’ll spend time with his family. He also recently was named parliamentarian for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I will stay engaged with law enforcement,” Porter said.

Porter also spoke before the Village Board, going over some of the more memorable moments of his career in Huntley. He recalled when people lined the streets for the funeral procession for Jacob Keltner, a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed while serving a warrant in 2019. Porter called that “something I’ll never forget.”

He also spoke of officers doing things such as stopping by kids’ lemonade stands, leading parades during the physical distancing phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and “doing lifesaving techniques in the field and for people [they] don’t even know.”

“Our men and women, I’m so proud of them,” he said.

Also in attendance Thursday were some of Porter’s family members.

“They have been there every step of the way,” Porter said. “My family has been incredibly supportive.”

Hoeft said “it’s been an absolute pleasure” to work with Porter, and he’s watched the department grow. To Porter’s family, Hoeft said, “He’s all yours now.”