Car hits building on Woodstock Square, no major injuries or damage reported

Minimal damage to the building and minor injuries to the driver were reported on Thursday, May 23, 2024, when a vehicle crashed into a building on the historic Woodstock Square. (Photo Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Minimal damage and minor injuries were reported when a vehicle hit a building Thursday afternoon on the historic Woodstock Square, a Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called about 3:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Cass Street for the report of a vehicle striking a commercial building, district spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a vehicle had jumped the curb and struck the storefront, causing minor damage to the building’s brick facade and the vehicle. The adult female driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said.

It was the second time since Christmas Eve that a car crashed into a building on that block.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash.