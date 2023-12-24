Car crashes into building at Woodstock Square

An emergency responder works at the scene where a car crashed into a commercial building on the Woodstock Square on Christmas Eve morning. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a store at the downtown Woodstock Square on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to Woodstock Fire/Rescue District reports.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Woodstock Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Cass Street on the Woodstock Square at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, according to Woodstock Fire/Rescue District communication specialist Alex Vucha.

First responders arrived within three minutes to find a single vehicle that collided with the front of a commercial building, Vucha said.

“The collision shattered the storefront windows and pushed the lower facade inward,” Vucha said. “Fortunately, no pedestrians along the sidewalk were struck by the vehicle.”

The damage is to the front west side of the Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate business and two office spaces, Berkshire Hathaway managing real estate broker Erin Dierks said.

“There is a lot of damage. It’s extensive,” she said.

Dierks was not at the business when it happened, but arrived soon after when neighboring businesses called her to notify her of the crash, she said. The building is being professionally boarded up, Dierks said.

The driver and passenger were not trapped in the car and are reported to not have any injuries. The business was closed at the time and no hazards were identified, Vucha said.

City of Woodstock Building and Zoning representatives evaluated the extent of damage, according to Vucha.

The Woodstock Police Department is currently investigating the crash and any charges made are unknown at this time.