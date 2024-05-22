High winds down trees, power lines in McHenry County; another chance of storms Friday

High winds that swept through McHenry County late Tuesday and into Wednesday caused downed trees and power lines and isolated power outages.

The sheriff’s department reported early Wednesday that Perkins Road was closed until further notice between Franklinville and Gee roads southwest of Woodstock because of a fallen tree and wires blocking access.

ComEd was reporting isolated power outages to small numbers of customers in various spots around the county.

The weather Wednesday is expected to be mild and breezy with highs around 74 degrees. But another chance of storms arrives Friday, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible, the National Weather Service reported.

