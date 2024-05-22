Harvard’s Eichholz surpasses 700 career strikeouts in playoff win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Harvard 11, Crystal Lake South 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, junior Tallulah Eichholz tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the No. 4-seeded Hornets (12-12) defeated the No. 7 Gators (3-28) in their Class 3A Harvard Regional semifinal. Eichholz surpassed 700 career strikeouts in the win.

Nayeli Sanchez went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Eichholz scored three runs and Britta Livdahl was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and one RBI.

Hazel Hook had the lone hit for South, a one-out single in the fourth.

Prairie Ridge 15, Woodstock 0 (4 inn.): At Harvard, Ady Kiddy hit a three-run homer to walk off a Class 3A Harvard Regional semifinal win for the top-seeded Wolves (23-5). Kiddy finished 2 for 3 with six RBIs, also adding a double.

Prairie Ridge will meet Harvard in the championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Emily Harlow was 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs, while Kendra Carroll, Kylie Carroll, Parker Frey and Chloe Lieurance each drove in a run. Reese Mosolino scattered two hits over four innings with seven strikeouts.

Tipper Axelson and Jade Sanders had hits for the No. 8 Blue Streaks (3-25-1).

Hampshire 10, Jefferson 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Alexa Schuring and Mia Robinson both hit home runs as the second-seeded Whip-Purs (21-12) rolled to a Class 4A Hampshire Regional semifinal win.

Schuring (2 for 3) drove in three runs, Bria Riebel was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Melissa Johnson and Sophie Hagevold eacg had one RBI and two hits, including a double.

Elaina Lindmark allowed one hit, walked five and struck out 10 in the five-inning shutout.

Hampshire advances to the championship against No. 4 Auburn or No. 6 DeKalb at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Huntley 12, Jacobs 0 (5 inn.): At Elgin, the top-seeded Red Raiders (27-9) coasted to a Class 4A Larkin Regional semifinal win against the No. 8 Golden Eagles (5-29). Lyla Ginczycki went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and four RBIs to lead Huntley’s offense.

Huntley will face No. 4 McHenry or No. 6 Larkin in the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Gretchen Huber allowed only two hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one. Aubrina Adamik was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, Ajai Bonner was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three stolen bases and Christina Smith added two hits.

Clare Piazza and Molly Hoch had singles for Jacobs.

Kaneland 3, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Kaneland, the No. 2 Tigers (19-11) fell to the No. 6 Knights in a Class 3A Kaneland Regional semifinal to end their season.

Oli Victorine allowed two runs on four hits in five innings for Central, striking out three and walking none. Cassidy Murphy went 2 for 3 and Brooklyn Johnson added a double.

Brynn Woods had 17 strikeouts for Kaneland.

Baseball

Woodstock North 13, Harvard 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Aiden Sofie drove in four runs and picked up the win on the mound for the No. 15 Thunder (8-21-1) in their Class 3A Grayslake Central Regional semifinal against the No. 18 Hornets (7-21).

North will face No. 2 Grayslake Central in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Sofie (2 for 2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one. Trevor Mark was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Tristan Schaffter drove in two runs and Cade Blaksley scored twice.

Eltan Powles was 2 for 3 for Harvard and Adam Cooke and Logan Nulle both drove in a run.

Girls soccer

Barrington 1, Huntley 0 (OT): At Huntley, the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (15-5-4) almost pulled off the upset, falling in overtime to the top-seeded Fillies in a Class 3A Huntley Sectional semifinal.

Maddie Lackovic made nine saves for Huntley. Barrington scored the game’s only goal in the 96th minute.