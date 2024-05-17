Northwest Herald Athletes of the Week: Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Soham Kalra

Jacobs' Soham Kalra (left) and Augie Nelson won the No. 1 doubles title at the Fox Valley Conference Boys Tennis Tournament. (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Name: Augie Nelson, jr., and Soham Kalra, so.

School: Jacobs

Sport: Tennis

Why they were selected: Nelson and Kalra won the No. 1 doubles title at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament, defeating Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Tim Jones. Palese and former teammate Jaylan Tucker beat Nelson and Kalra for the title last season.

In order to add an FVC 🏆 to their regular season title, the boys need to be near-perfect…and they were!

Hard to recall a more dramatic finish than this one.

Honored to share the title with one of the state’s best-coached programs. Congratulations @CGHSTennis ! pic.twitter.com/1bvr1fNxpY — Golden Eagles Tennis (@HD_JacobsTennis) May 12, 2024

The FVC Tournament produced one of its closest finishes in history as Jacobs and Cary-Grove shared the title with 45 points. Prairie Ridge was right behind with 43. Nelson and Kalra clinched the overall conference title for the Golden Eagles with their No. 1 doubles victory.

For their performance, Nelson and Kalra were selected as the Northwest Herald Athletes of the Week in an online vote. Here is their Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki.

How did it feel to win the No. 1 doubles championship?

Nelson: It felt great to bring home the win, not only for me but our whole team.

Kalra: It felt great winning the No. 1 doubles and clinching the team title. It was the team’s support watching our match that enabled us to win.

What makes Prairie Ridge’s No. 1 doubles team a tough competitor?

Nelson: Cole and Tim are very tough all around. They don’t have many weaknesses.

Kalra: Their aggressiveness and the ability to have a strong start in the match.

How have you improved since the end of last season?

Nelson: I think we have really improved as a team due to the fact that we have more experience playing together.

Kalra: As a doubles team, we have used different formations to enable us to do better on court.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Nelson: I really like playing tennis, but I also play video games and hanging out with friends.

Kalra: Hanging out with friends.

Who are some of your favorite professional tennis players to watch?

Nelson: I really liked watching John Isner. I really took after his dominant serve.

Kalra: I model my game after my partner.

What is your favorite wild animal?

Nelson: I am a big fan of monkeys. When I go to the zoo, I make a beeline for the monkey exhibit.

Kalra: My friend Ayaan Khan.

What is your perfect meal?

Nelson: After practice sometimes we all go to Chipotle. I would say that is my favorite food.

Kalra: Chipotle.

If you could change one thing about tennis, what would it be?

Nelson: I think the game of tennis is perfect right now. I don’t see a need to change anything.

Kalra: Make set tiebreakers to 10 points (win by 2).

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Nelson: The biggest goal right now is to qualify for the state tournament. Then after that, play well and do the best we can at state.

Kalra: One major goal is to qualify and do well at state.