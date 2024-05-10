McHenry’s Vanessa Buske belts 2 home runs to beat Prairie Ridge: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

McHenry 15, Prairie Ridge 5 (5 inn.): At McHenry, senior Vanessa Buske belted two home runs, including a grand slam, with eight RBIs as the Warriors (17-10, 13-5) beat the Wolves (19-5, 13-5) in Fox Valley Conference action for their sixth straight victory.

❗️Vanessa Buske with an absolute ROCKET of a GRAND SLAM to help the Warriors to 15-5 Win over Prairie Ridge ❗️@VanessaBuske @SoftballMchenry @WE_R_WARRIORS1 @dhpreps @NWHPreps pic.twitter.com/jbBmDGW82K — Wyatt Siebert (@WyattSiebert) May 10, 2024

Buske was 3 for 4 at the plate and also grabbed the win in the circle, giving up five runs (two earned) in five innings.

Chloe Clark was 4 for 4 with four runs scored for McHenry, Jadyn Polerecky (2 for 4) had a solo homer and scored two runs and Lyla Oeffling was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Madison Harvey had two hits and an RBI, and Tatum Kornfeind scored twice with two RBIs.

Emily Harlow (2 for 3) had a double and one RBI for Prairie Ridge.

Huntley 6, Burlington Central 5: At Burlington, the Red Raiders (26-6, 16-2) rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Rockets (14-18, 7-11) in an FVC game.

Trailing 5-2 after six, Aubrina Adamik (2 for 4, two RBIs) had an RBI single, Meghan Ryan had a sacrifice fly, and Lyla Ginczycki (3 for 4) came through with a go-ahead, two-run single with two outs in the seventh for the lead.

Elly Winter (two runs), Ava McFadden and Christina Smith had two hits apiece for Huntley. Makayla Rasmussen got the win in relief, allowing two runs on four hits in three innings.

Anna Sanders and Olivia Sutton both were 2 for 3 with an RBI for Central. Mei Shirokawa had two hits and two runs scored.

Hampshire 10, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Lilly Sippel fired 12 strikeouts in seven innings for the Whip-Purs (16-11, 9-8) in their FVC game against the Tigers (18-7, 12-5). Sippel allowed one run on five hits and walked three.

Sophia Hagevold was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI, Bria Riebel had an RBI and scored three runs, and Ali LeBlanc (two runs) and Chloe Van Horn both drove in two runs.

Liv Shaw and Adi Waliullah (RBI) both went 2 for 3 with a double for Central.

Dundee-Crown 8, Cary-Grove 4 (5 inn.): At Cary, McKayla Anderson, Annabelle Pederson, Jordyn Jeffs, Brianna Hamblen and Case Attapit all drove in a run for the Chargers (16-14, 10-8) in an FVC win against the Trojans (11-18, 6-12).

Alyssa Gale was 2 for 3 for D-C and Abigail Hsu scored twice. Addison DeSomer had two RBIs for C-G, Becca Weaver was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Aubrey Lonergan was 2 for 3 with a double. Katelyn O’Malley added a triple.

Baseball

Huntley 3, Streamwood 2: At Huntley, six pitchers for the Raiders (24-4) combined to hold the Sabres to four hits in a nonconference win. Colby Aschenbach pitched the final 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.

Huntley took the lead on a fielding error in the sixth. Griffin Goldstein and Kyle Larson each had one RBI.

Cary-Grove 6, Johnsburg 5 (8 inn.): At Cary, Alex Kashmier drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth as the Trojans (15-13) defeated the Skyhawks (6-23) in a nonconference game.

Keenan Krysh was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Kashmier drove in two runs, and Hayden Dieschbourg and Charlie Taczy had runs scored. Preston Walsh started for C-G and tossed four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Krysh picked up the win in relief, striking out two in one inning.

Evan Pohl went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Johnsburg. Kaeden Frost drove in one run and Jack Thompson had two hits.

Grayslake Central 8, Woodstock 1: At Grayslake, the Blue Streaks (7-18) fell to the Rams in a nonconference game. Noah Rodriguez knocked in a run for Woodstock.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake South 3, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Autumn Samples scored two goals for the Gators (11-9, 4-5) in an FVC win over the Chargers (10-7-3, 4-4-1).

Gracey LePage added a goal and an assist for South. Emilia Arias scored for D-C, and Ashley McAtee made six saves.

Crystal Lake Central 5, Lakes 1: At Crystal Lake, Brooklynn Carlson and Addison Schaffer had two goals apiece in the Tigers’ nonconference win against the Eagles.

Shaylee Gough also scored for Central (15-2-2).