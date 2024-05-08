Marengo baseball rallies past Plano, wins back-to-back KRC titles: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Marengo 15, Plano 14 (9 inn.): At Marengo, junior Alten Bergbreiter scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Indians rallied to defeat the Reapers and win back-to-back Kishwaukee River Conference championships.

Bergbreiter singled to start the ninth, reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Brady Kentgen and third on a passed ball.

The boys come back to beat Plano in 9 innings, and win the KRC Conference Championship! Words cannot describe how proud we are of the effort and resiliency they showed from being down 4 in the 7th to battle back. #leftcolumn — Coach Naranjo (@MarengoBaseball) May 7, 2024

Tuesday’s game was the continuation of the teams’ April 10 meeting that was suspended with Plano leading 12-10 after six innings. After resuming Tuesday, Plano scored twice in the top of the seventh, but Marengo (21-8, 12-2) climbed even with four runs in the bottom half.

Ryan Heuser ripped a two-run, one-out double in the seventh, Caden Sauder scored on a passed ball with two outs and Robert Heuser tied the game at 14 with an RBI single.

Michael Kirchhoff got the win in relief, allowing two unearned runs in three innings with seven strikeouts.

David Lopez and Kirchhoff (three runs) had three hits apiece. Ryan Heuser scored two runs with two RBIs, and Robert Heuser, Andrew Johnson, Bergbreiter, Drew Litchfield and Drew Johnson all added one RBI.

Jacobs 5, Hampshire 3: At Algonquin, Paulie Rudolph picked up two hits and an RBI and Ryan Tucker drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles (18-10, 8-8) in a Fox Valley Conference victory over the Whip-Purs (20-8, 10-6). Gavin Grummer also had an RBI for Jacobs.

Braden Behrens earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three. Ari Fivelson went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Hampshire, Ethan Doonan had a triple and Jack Perrone and Jaryd Vence each drove in a run.

Calen Scheider took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts and three walks.

Girls soccer

Marian Central 9, Schaumburg Christian 0: At Woodstock, Adriana Wrzos recorded a hat trick by halftime and finished with four goals in the Hurricanes’ Chicagoland Christian Conference win.

Also scoring for Marian (9-3-1, 4-2) were Caroline Stumpf, Zeda Deaver, Natalee Henkel, Leah Miller and Mary Keane.

Huntley 1, Burlington Central 0 (OT): At Huntley, Kate Sandora scored in the 83rd minute to lift the Red Raiders (13-4-3, 7-1-1) past the Rockets (10-8-2, 7-2) in overtime in their FVC game.

Maddie Cummings assisted Sandora on the game-winning goal. Maddie Lackovic stopped all eight shots in the shutout.

Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Rylie Mensik and Emilia Arias scored for the Chargers (10-6-3, 3-3-1) in an FVC win against the Trojans (7-4-4, 5-2-1).

Ashley McAtee made six saves for D-C.

Crystal Lake South 5, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Gators (10-9, 3-5) coasted to an FVC win against the Eagles (7-8-1, 1-7-1).

Softball

Marengo 15, Sandwich 14 (susp.): At Sandwich, the Indians rallied to take the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh before the KRC game was suspended with one out and a runner on first base in the bottom half.

The game will resume Wednesday at Marengo before the teams start their second game of the series.

Jozsa Christiansen (2 for 5) posted a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for Marengo, Lilly Kunzer (2 for 4) had a double and two RBIs, and Kylee Jensen (2 for 5) scored twice and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Boys lacrosse

Jacobs 9, Burlington Central 6: At Burlington, the Eagles (5-10, 3-4) scored four goals in the first and fourth quarters in their FVC victory over the Rockets (4-8, 1-6).

William Von Eyser had four goals for Jacobs, Austin Gottardo had two and Daniel Curran, Jack Pickens and Rafi Dennison had one apiece. Tucker Wall made nine saves.

Parker Auxier, Gavin Hayes and Tanner Rosborough had two goals apiece for Central. Nathaniel Nordwind-Caraballo made 15 saves.