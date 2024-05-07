Crystal Lake South scores 6 in seventh to walk off Trojans: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 7, Cary-Grove 6: At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off Fox Valley Conference win. Chris Regillio started the run when he scored off an error, Michael Silvius singled in another run, Dayton Murphy brought in two off a double, while Xander Shevchenko and Murphy both scored off an error to earn the win.

Gators starter Carson Trivellini struck out four batters over three innings, not allowing an earned run off four hits for South (14-11, 7-9). Cole Tilley threw two innings of relief and allowed one earned run off three hits. Devin DeLoach threw two perfect innings, striking out three batters.

Keenan Krysh brought in two runs for the Trojans (13-13, 7-9) while Charlie Taczy and Peyton Seaburg each finished with an RBI. Taczy struck out nine batters over seven innings, allowing four earned runs off eight hits.

Burlington Central 4, Hampshire 1: At Burlington, AJ Payton hit a home run, while Chase Powrozek struck out nine batters to lead the Rockets to an FVC win. Payton drove in two runs on a home run and finished the day with three hits for Central (17-8, 11-5) while Jake Johnson also finished with two RBIs.

Powrozek allowed one earned run off five hits in six innings of work. Gavin Bramer came in for a perfect inning of relief, striking out two batters.

Dominic Borecky drove in one run off two hits for the Whip-Purs (20-7, 10-5).

Huntley 17, Dundee-Crown 1 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, A.J. Putty hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Red Raiders to an FVC win. Ryan Dabe, Quinn Drews, Jason Wolter and Dylan Visvadra each brought in two runs while Eric Suarez, Kyle Larson, Griffin Goldstein and Alex Simios each drove in one for Huntley (23-3, 14-2).

Red Raiders starter Malachi Paplanus struck out five batters over four innings, not allowing an earned run. Louis Siriano struck out a batter and allowed an earned run in one inning, and Eddie Johnson threw a perfect inning, striking out two batters.

Hayden DeMarsh drove in a run for the Chargers (3-26, 0-16).

Marian Central 3, Johnsburg 2: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning to pick up a nonconference win. Adam Wrzos, Walter Young and Michael Babala each drove in a run for Marian (7-17-1).

Marian starter Braeden Todd struck out four batters and didn’t allow an earned run off three hits. Wrzos struck out three batters over four innings, not allowing an earned run.

Riley Johnson led the Skyhawks with two hits (6-20, 5-9).

Grayslake Central 8, Richmond-Burton 1: At Richmond, the Rockets couldn’t hang on in their nonconference matchup. Ryan Junge drove in a run for the Rockets (17-10).

Northridge 12, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, the Green Giants dropped their nonconference game at home. Spencer Zaccone, Ben Vole, Jared Cuningham Jason Krumsee and Riley Prentice each had a hit for A-H (5-9).

Softball

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Adysen Kiddy hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the seventh to pick up a FVC win. Reese Mosolino struck out 11 batters in a complete game, allowing one earned run off five hits for the Wolves (19-3, 13-3).

Kelsey Covery brought in a run for Central (14-16, 7-9). Emily Rafferty threw a complete game and struck out three batters, allowing one earned run off four hits.

Huntley 5, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Gretchen Huber threw a complete game and struck out 10 batters to help the Red Raiders stay at the top of the FVC standings. Christina Smith brought in two runs. Ava McFadden, Lyla Ginczycki and Ellie Winter each finished with an RBI for Huntley (24-6, 14-2).

Aubrey Lonergan had a hit for the Trojans (10-17, 5-11).

Crystal Lake Central 16, Jacobs 1 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Adi Waliullah drove in six runs and hit a home run to help the Tigers pick up a commanding FVC win. Giada Motto and Liv Shaw brought in three runs, Makayla Malone finished with two RBIs, and Cassidy Murphy brought in one run for Central (17-6, 11-4).

Malone struck out seven batters over four innings, allowing one earned run off six hits.

Allison Zieleniewski brought in a run for the Golden Eagles (4-22, 1-14).

Dundee-Crown 4, Hampshire 3 (8 inn.): At Carpentersville, Faith Dierwechter hit a walk-off single to right field in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Chargers. Casi Attapit brought in two runs for D-C (15-13, 9-7), while Jordyn Jeffs added another.

McKayla Anderson struck out 15 batters over eight innings, allowing three earned runs off seven hits.

The Whips forced extra innings after Chloe Van Horn and Bria Riebel each drove in a run to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Ali Sondergaard hit a home run for the Whips (14-11, 7-8).

McHenry 13, Crystal Lake South 4: At Crystal Lake, Natalie Bender hit two home runs, drove in three runs and struck out 12 batters to lead the Warriors to an FVC win. Bender threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs off four hits for McHenry (15-10, 11-5).

Ava Elbrach hit an inside-the-park home run, Izzy Townsend brought in three runs, while Jadyn Polerecky finished with two RBIs.

Riley Travis and Dana Skorich and Ella Nawracaj each brought in a run for the Gators (2-24, 0-15).

Harvard 10, Plano 6: At Plano, Tallulah Eichholz drove in four runs, hit a home run and struck out 14 to help the Hornets pick up a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Eichholz threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs off five hits for Harvard (10-11, 7-5).

Britta Livdahl brought in three runs off two hits, while Nayeli Sanchez and Manhatyn Brincks each brought in a run for Harvard.

Antioch 15, Johnsburg 10: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks couldn’t pick up a nonconference win. Sarah Nethaway and Ella Smith each hit a home run. Nicole Jihalven brought in three runs for the Skyhawks (12-14).

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 3: At Woodstock, Jo Jo Vermett struck out 14 batters to lead the Thunder to a KRC win. Krista Herrmann and Makayla Nordahl each brought in two runs for North (17-8, 11-2), while Georgia Sedlack and Mackenzie Schnulle each finished with an RBI.

Marian Central 10, Woodlands Academy 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Holly Garrelts drove in three runs to help the Hurricanes earn a nonconference win. Haydn Moose also brought in two runs for Marian (10-10).

Christine Chmiel struck out nine batters over three innings, not allowing an earned run off one hit. Abigail Ziolowski struck out two batters and didn’t allow a hit over two innings.

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Kendall Grigg and Sydney Batts each scored to lead the Rockets (10-7-2, 7-1) to an FVC win.

Richmond-Burton 8, Wilmot 0: At Wilmot, Wisc., Bri Maldonado and Layne Frericks each scored two goals to help the Rockets (13-2-1) pick up a nonconference win.

Lakes 8, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder (8-12) couldn’t hang on in their nonconference match.

Boys lacrosse

Naperville North 9, Huntley 8 (OT): At Naperville, the Red Raiders (10-5) dropped a thrilling game in overtime.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 15, St, Viator 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (13-4) earned a big nonconference win.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 5, McHenry 2: At McHenry, the Trojans picked up a commanding FVC win. Leo Petropoulos won his singles match while Noah Marrano/Nathan Deal, Derek Passaglia/Ryan Dixon, Chris Ptaszek/Lincoln Karlovsky and Zach Nygren/Halen Young won their doubles matches.

Nathan Neufeld and Mohsin Risvi won their singles match for the Warriors.

Boys volleyball

St. Charles North 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (3-25) dropped their match 25-8, 25-15.