Marengo man found not guilty in slashing of man’s face with a knife

A Marengo man was acquitted Wednesday on charges alleging he stabbed another man in the face.

A jury found Benjamin Boss, 38, not guilty on five counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to signed verdict forms filed in the McHenry County court.

On the afternoon of April 11, 2022, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Maple Street, the Marengo Police Department said in a news release at the time Boss was charged.

Police officers and the Marengo Fire and Rescue Protection Districts found a man with what authorities described as a serious, but non-life-threatening stab wound. Boss was identified by police as the offender and arrested at his home, police said.